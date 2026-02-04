Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

02-05-26

02-12-26





Notice of Agent Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Agent of the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on January 27, 2026:

Approved - Application IWWC-26-4 by New England Permitting, LLC for/to “Replace and reconfigure existing three-level fire escape porch and stairs for multifamily dwelling. Dimensions include: 6’ x 13’, 6’ x 12’; 6’ x 13’, 8’ x 10 ‘, 6’ x 10’; 6’ x 12’, 10’ x 8’, 6’ 12’; and 28’ x 6’.”. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map and lot 45 05 and is known as 32 MILLERTON ROAD, LAKEVILLE. The owner of the property is SALISBURY HOUSING COMMITTEE INC.

Any person may appeal such decision of such agent to the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury within fifteen days after the publication date of this notice.

02-05-26





NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SALISBURY

FEBRUARY 11, 2026

7:30 P.M.

The Annual Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, will be held both virtually and in person at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. for the following purposes:

1. To receive and act upon the report of the Town Officers and to recognize the Town Report dedication.

2. To receive and act upon the audited financial report from the Chairman of the Board of Finance and Treasurer of the Town for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, which is available for inspection.

3. To adopt an ordinance pursuant to which the Town will become a member town of the Northwest Regional Recovery Authority.

4. To adopt an ordinance pursuant to section 240 of Connecticut Public Act 25-168 granting a limited real property tax exemption to residents of the Town who have served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force or Space Force of the United States and have been determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to have a service-connected total disability based on individual unemployability.

5. To do any other business proper to come before said meeting.

Copies of the ordinances described in items 3 and 4 above will be available for review in the Office of the Town Clerk at least seven calendar days in advance of the meeting.

The Board of Selectmen will post a notice on the Town’s website (https://www.salisburyct.us/) not less than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the Town Meeting providing instructions for the public on how to attend and provide comment or otherwise participate in the meeting.

Join the Webinar

When: Feb 11, 2026 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Annual Town Meeting

Join from PC, Mac, iPad, or Android:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84482779679?pwd=nMp47kGr...

Webinar ID: 844 8277 9679

Passcode: 409930

Join via audio:

+1 646 558 8656 US

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 16th day of January, 2026.

Curtis G. Rand,

First Selectman

Barrett Prinz,

Selectman

Katherine Kiefer, Selectman

01-29-26

02-05-26





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on January 26, 2026:

Approved - Application IWWC-25-77 by Andrew Pelletier to “Renovate existing accessory building, add foundation and decks.” The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 66 lot 28 and is known as 80 Rocky Lane, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Claudia Remley & Kevin Remley.

Approved - Application IWWC-25-79 by Dana Rohn to “Build a main house of approximately 3165 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.” The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 39 lot 16 and is known as 100 Interlaken Road, Lakeville. The owners of the property are Dana & Frederick Rohn.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

02-05-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

RANDALL OSOLIN

Late of Sharon

AKA Randall G. Osolin

(26-00021)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 22, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Karen L. Osolin

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street, P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069.

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-05-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHEA CASSIDY-TETI

Late of Salisbury

(26-00018)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 21, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Charles Teti and Aiden Cassidy

c/o Jeffrey Leonard Ment

The Ment Law Group, PC

225 Asylum Street

Hartford, CT 06103

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-05-26





TOWN OF SHARON

BOARD OF ASSESSMENT APPEALS

MARCH APPEALS

All owners of real property in the Town of Sharon are hereby warned that the Board of Assessment Appeals of the Town of Sharon will meet at the Sharon Town Hall, by appointment, in March for the purpose of hearing appeals related to the assessment of real property. All persons claiming to be aggrieved by the doings of the assessor of the Town of Sharon with regard to real property assessment on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 are hereby warned to file their appeal application to the Board of Assessment Appeals on or before Friday, February 20, 2026 at 12:00pm. Applications received after that date will be rejected. For an application, please visit www.sharonct.gov or contact Nikki Blass in the Land Use Office at (860) 364-0909, or the Assessor’s Office at (860) 364-0205.

Board of

Assessment Appeals

Chairman - Thomas F. Casey, Sr.

Sharon, Connecticut

02-05-26