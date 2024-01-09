region one schools

Region One referendum passes

FALLS VILLAGE — The Jan. 8 referendum vote on a $5.64 million capital improvement and renovation project at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) passed, 579-206.

North Canaan was the only Region One town to vote against the project, 97 no votes to 80 yes votes.

In Cornwall, the vote was 46-7 in favor. In Kent, the tally came to 102-26.

Falls Village approved by a 65-22 vote. Sharon was overwhelmingly in favor at 114-40, and it was even more lopsided in Salisbury, with 172 yes votes to 14 no votes.

The improvements and renovations are extensive. Included are cafeteria and auditorium renovations, including new seats in the auditorium, new furniture in the cafeteria, and new sound equipment in both venues.

Also included are rehabilitation of the tennis courts located north of the HVRHS campus, installation of a new whole school generator in the southern end of the school, inspection and repairs to all masonry, installation of a new fire alarm system, and replacement of the cupola on the roof of the main building.

