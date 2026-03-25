schools

Region One to explore school consolidation

Region One to explore school consolidation

North Canaan Elementary School

File photo

FALLS VILLAGE— Region One officials are beginning to explore possible consolidation of its K–8 schools, as declining enrollment and shifting cost burdens prompt renewed discussion across the district’s six towns.

At its March 18 meeting, the All Board Chairs Committee (ABC) of the Region One Board of Education unanimously directed Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley to develop a proposal for an organizational study examining potential consolidation scenarios.

The study would focus on the region’s K-8 schools and include input from board chairs before being presented to the individual town boards.

Brady-Shanley said she has received multiple inquiries about consolidation in recent months and wanted to formally bring the issue to the committee.

“This allows the conversation to move forward transparently,” she said, noting she did not want the effort to appear as though it were being driven solely by her office.

During the discussion, committee members floated several possible models, including merging smaller schools — such as Falls Village’s Lee H. Kellogg School with North Canaan Elementary — or creating a regional middle school while maintaining local elementary schools serving grades K–5.

Pat Mechare of Falls Village cautioned that the regional middle school concept has faced resistance in the past.

“The last time that came up, the idea was not popular,” Mechare said, adding that any discussion should originate with the individual town boards rather than the ABC committee.

Other members described growing pressure within their communities to at least examine consolidation options.

Phillip O’Reilly of Sharon said residents there are urging officials to explore alternatives, while Amy Dodge of North Canaan said there is interest in her town in a possible merger with Falls Village.

In Cornwall, however, sentiment has remained firmly opposed.

“Any time any sort of consolidation is on a Cornwall agenda, the meetings are packed,” said Iris Hermann. “We want our school in our town with our students.”

Financial pressures are also driving the conversation.

Region One Business Manager Sam Herrick said he hears the most concern from Sharon, where enrollment has declined significantly, and from North Canaan, which has remained relatively stable and continues to send a larger share of students to Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Since each town’s contribution to the Region One budget is based on the number of students it sends to the high school, North Canaan now bears a disproportionate share of cost increases.

The least affluent town, Herrick said “is paying half the increase in the budget at the high school.”

Brady-Shanley said a full feasibility study would take about a year and require significant time from both her and Herrick, but she emphasized the importance of having clear direction from the ABC committee before proceeding.

Following additional discussion, the committee agreed to move forward with a proposal to conduct the study.

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