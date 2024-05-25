Pirates win in Torrington

Kieran Bryant, Sam Hahn and Jackson Goodwin helped the Pirates extend the undefeated season to 6-0.

Riley Klein
little league

Pirates win in Torrington

TORRINGTON — The Steve Blass Northwest Corner Pirates little league team defeated Torrington Blue 10-2 Saturday, May 25.

The Majors League matchup featured players aged 10 to 12 for the mid-season game at Colangelo Sports Complex in Torrington. The Pirates, whose roster is composed of players from the six Region One towns and Norfolk, remains undefeated at 6-0 this season.

Pirates Coach Tom Downey said the emphasis for players this year has been primarily on pitching and defense. Against Torrington Blue, the defensive mindset of the team was evident, and the offense was clicking too.

Grayson Brooks started the game on the mound for the Pirates.Riley Klein

The top of the order for the Pirates got things started early. Brody Ohler, Gus Tripler and Sam Hahn all reached home to give their team a 3-0 lead. Grayson Brooks started the game on the mound.

Whitlow Cheney and Will Nichols kept things rolling in the second by adding two more runs for the Pirates. Thomas Nichols reached home in the third to make the lead 6-0.

Brooks was subbed for Sam Hahn at pitcher in the fourth inning.

Cheney and Nichols each scored again in the top of the fifth inning. Torrington responded with two runs in the bottom to bring the score to 8-2.

Brody Ohler stepped in as relief pitcher in the seventh inning.Riley Klein

Ohler stepped up and launched a solo homerun in the top of the seventh. Brooks reached home before the inning was out and the score was 10-2 going into the final half-inning.

Ohler took the mound in the seventh and closed out the game with three strikeouts.

Next up for the Pirates will be a three-game home stretch at Steve Blass Field. They take on Thomaston P&C Repair May 28 at 5:45 p.m., Tri-Town Braves May 31 at 5:45 p.m., and Torrington Maroon June 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Ronin Hinman recovered an error and fielded it in time for a double play.Riley Klein

little league

Latest News

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala
James and Linda Quella hosted the spring gala at their estate in Sharon.
Alexander Wilburn

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.

The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss library

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Bunny Williams opened her garden for Trade Secrets tour visitors.

Natalia Zukerman

Landscape enthusiasts traveled from far and wide for garden tours and rare finds at Project SAGE’s annual Trade Secrets event May 18 and 19.

The origin of the rare plant and antiques fundraiser traces back to a serendipitous moment in the winter of 2001, when interior designer and author Bunny Williams found her greenhouse overflowing with seedlings, thanks to her then-gardener Naomi Blumenthal’s successful propagation of rare primroses.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening

North Canaan in bloom for Spring Fest

North Canaan in bloom for Spring Fest

Products at Douglas Library's plant sale, part of North Canaan Spring Fest, were moving fast with about half the inventory gone by 10:20 a.m. Most of the plants were donated to the sale by Freund's Farm in East Canaan.

Riley Klein

The inaugural North Canaan Spring Fest filled the town center with festive fun Saturday, May 18.

Turning in any direction led to something worth discovering with local vendors and businesses going all out for the day. From Litchfield Art Festival at Lawrence Field to the craft market in the municipal parking lot and nearly all the shops in between, North Canaan was on full display.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening