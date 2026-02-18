Robert Sommer Kennedy

KENT — Robert “Rob” Kennedy (71), of Kent, devoted son of Dr. John E. Kennedy and Olga Sommer Kennedy, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at the home of his brother and sister-in-law in Kent. Rob was a long-time, well-loved member of the Kent community.

Born in Guam, Rob’s early years were spent traveling the globe with his family for his dad’s work as an MD in Micronesia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Thailand, and Zaire. In 1962 the family of 9 settled in Kent, Rob attended the Devereux School and graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School. Rob worked at South Kent School, where he was known for his good humor, and kindness toward students and staff. For most of his working life he could be found at Davis IGA in Kent, greeting customers with the warmth and familiarity that made him a recognizable and welcoming face in town.

Known to many in town as “Coach Rob,” he spent countless hours volunteering with Kent Park & Recreation and at Kent School. His patience, enthusiasm, and genuine care for young people made him a beloved friend to generations of local kids.

Rob was also deeply connected to the community through his involvement with the Kent Volunteer Fire Department and St. Andrew’s Church, both of which were important parts of his life. Rob loved caring for animals. For many years he kept sheep and a donkey at the family homestead in North Kent. Neighborhood pets got daily walks while Rob lived in-town at Templeton Farms.

Rob is predeceased by his parents and infant brother, Michael. He is survived by 6 siblings; Kathleen Kennedy Enger (Filmore), John Kennedy (Kathleen), Karen Kennedy Wilson (Robert), Gretchen Kennedy, Clytie Kennedy, Jeffery Kennedy (Apple), 17 nieces and nephews, Uncle Donald Sommer, Nancy Sommer, and many friends who will miss him dearly.

A service is planned for May 9 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kent followed by a celebration of life at the Kent Fire House. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rob’s memory may be sent to the Kent Volunteer Fire Department or St. Andrew’s Church.

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Roberta Katherine Stevens

CANAAN — Roberta Katherine (Briggs) Stevens, 86, of 99 South Canaan Rd. died Feb. 11, 2026, at Sharon Hospital. Roberta was born on March 7, 1939, in Sharon, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Penny) Briggs.

Roberta has been a life-long area resident. She studied pediatric nursing at St. Margaret’s in Albany, New York and worked as a pediatric nurse. After leaving nursing Roberta was a cook at the Maplebrook School in Amenia. Her love for children extended to Roberta establishing a daycare out of her own home for many years. She loved collecting and displaying her dolls for the community. She would take her dog on walks to listen to the church bell ringing. Roberta’s greatest joy came as she helped take care of her grandchildren. That opportunity provided Roberta with some of her fondest and most precious memories. Roberta is remembered as a person who always had a story to tell...and a helping hand to lend. Always one to stay active, Roberta became the President of the Resident’s Council of The Geer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

