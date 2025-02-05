Salisbury Association gears up for ‘samplers’ exhibit

The next exhibit at the Salisbury Association’s Academy Building will be about samplers.

Specifically, the extensive collection of Alexandra Lally Peters of Sharon and New York, which includes over 150 samplers — mostly American — dating from 1698 to 1850.

Jane Sellery was taking a look at the logistics of the display space on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Referring to a catalog of the Peters collection, she explained that samplers are usually needlepoint on linen, although there are some variations.

She pointed to the most familiar type, an alphabet, by way of orientation.

“Samplers were a status piece in the home,” she said.

The exhibit will begin at the end of February, but the dates are not yet final. The show will include a talk by Peters.

Meanwhile, a visit to the Academy Building is always interesting, because there is no way to predict who or what will wander in.

The previous day, Friday, Jan. 17, when a reporter wandered in, Bill Morrill was consulting with the Association’s Lou Bucceri about plans to head to Saratoga in the spring to consult with artillery experts at the Saratoga National Historic Park in the ongoing quest to nail down the provenance of the six-pounder cannon that stands in a corner of the Academy building.

While this somewhat circuitous discussion unfolded, two men, one youngish and sporting contemporary casual wear, the other seasoned and tending toward blaze orange and buffalo plaid, came in to take a gander at the current show on Holley knives.

And after the cutlery enthusiasts departed, a man and his elderly mother came in, on the trail of a family portrait.

If you’re keeping score, that’s two visits on successive days for a combined total of about an hour, and covering the following topics:samplers, Revolutionary War cannons, knives, portraiture and men’s fashion.