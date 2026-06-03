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Salisbury introduces new resident trooper, seeks stability in position

Salisbury introduces new resident trooper, seeks stability in position

Trooper Katie Begley, Salisbury’s new resident trooper, stands inside Town Hall following the Board of Selectmen meeting on June 1.

Christian Murray

SALISBURY – Salisbury has appointed a new resident trooper, with traffic enforcement and community engagement among her top priorities.

Trooper Katie Begley, 26, officially began serving as Salisbury’s resident trooper on April 9 after spending the first two-and-a-half years of her state police career assigned to Troop B in North Canaan.

Begley succeeds Trooper Ryan Cooper, who was appointed as Salisbury’s resident trooper late last year but left the post weeks later to pursue another opportunity. Town officials said they hope Begley’s appointment will bring stability to the position as they continue addressing longstanding concerns, including speeding on state roads.

Begley was introduced to town officials during the Board of Selectmen’s June 1 meeting. First Selectman Curtis Rand said reviewing speed limits on Routes 41, 44 and 112 remains a priority. The issue had been discussed with previous resident troopers, he said, but they “didn’t stay around long enough to do it.”

Rand said speed limits on state roads can be confusing and inconsistent, with some stretches posted at 30 mph and others at 40 mph.

During the meeting, Begley spoke about her desire to be accessible to residents.

“You’ll probably see my cruiser parked in front of town,” said Begley, who has an office in Town Hall. “I’m very honored to be working for the town of Salisbury. If you see me around town, please feel free to stop me and say hello..”

Begley also told selectmen that Troop B is exploring a proposal that would periodically bring resident troopers from neighboring communities into Salisbury for concentrated traffic enforcement details.

Under the tentative plan, resident troopers would rotate among Troop B communities, including Salisbury, North Canaan and Norfolk, creating a larger police presence in a different town each week.

Begley said the opportunity to become involved in a single community was one of the reasons she was drawn to the resident trooper program.

“When you’re just working patrol, you’re kind of torn between three to potentially six different towns. I like being the friendly face that people can come up to throughout the day.”

Since arriving in Salisbury, Begley said speeding complaints have been among the most common concerns she has heard from residents.

“A lot of people have come up to me. They have been touching on speed enforcement,” she said. “That’s something I’m looking to do.”

She identified Routes 44 and 112 as areas where speeding concerns are frequently reported, particularly along Route 112 near Lime Rock Park.

Begley comes from a family of public servants. Her father served as a captain with the Manchester, New Hampshire, Police Department, while her mother worked as a nurse.

“I’m just looking to carry on the legacy and do the best I can for the town,” she said.

So far, she said, Salisbury residents have made her feel welcome.

“They’ve been very, very respectful and taken me in with open arms,” Begley said. “That’s something I’ve really loved about this town. I’m happy to be here.”

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