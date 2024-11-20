Salisbury OKs property transfer for housing

The transfer of this lot on Undermountain Road from the Town of Salisbury to the Salisbury Housing Trust was approved by town vote Nov. 12.

Patrick L. Sullivan
affordable housing

SALISBURY — Voters approved the transfer of town-owned property on Undermountain Road to the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) at a town meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The vote was 152 in favor and 48 against.

The SHT plans to build two houses on the lot. An area at the rear of the property will remain open.

The meeting was a hybrid, with a full house at Town Hall and some 120 people watching and voting online.

The final results were not ready until about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 13. When a reporter went to Town Hall Wednesday morning, staffers were busy confirming that the online voters were eligible, hence the delay.

First Selectman Curtis Rand acted as moderator. When the Undermountain Road item (second on the agenda) came up, he said the matter has been the subject of extensive hearings.

“We’re not going to redebate this,” he cautioned.

Speakers were split on the proposal, with five in favor and four against before the question was called.

Three other items passed easily: Changing an ordinance to read that the cost of a town sewer hookup is $5,000; a transfer from the town’s undesignated surplus of up to $200,000 to fund additional remediation costs at the former transfer station, funding for the Twin Lakes Association for control of invasive species, and the purchase of two sidewalk tractors; to authorize the town to enter into an agreement with the State of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) for a grant to the town in the amount of up to $50,000 for the purpose of funding the town’s Railroad Street Multi Modal Pathway and Design project.

The fourth item on the agenda, an easement from the town to James H. and Jane S. Cohan of 331 Housatonic River Rd. for the purposes of maintaining, repairing and replacing a stone retaining wall, fill and plantings and other improvements was not voted on because the Planning and Zoning Commission did not approve it, Rand said in a phone interview Friday, Nov. 15.

Tablescapes that captivate

Jesse-Sierra Ross preps a festive table setting at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Nov. 10. Her book, "Seasons Around the Table," and blog inspires recipes and decorations for every season.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library welcomed popular hosting and entertainment blogger Jessie-Sierra Ross for a talk on planning a fall table and meal Nov. 10. Ross has appeared on television multiple times and has recently written a book called “Seasons Around the Table,”which contains recipes, menu planning tips and decorative advice for seasons year round.

Ross began her talk with some of her background as a self-started blogger, home entertainer and chef after a career in professional ballet. As a mother of young children, Ross made it clear from the start that all of her ideas and aesthetic expression took this into account, but it will be different for everyone. Ross emphasized that when decorating your table and planning your meals, things that you enjoy and your own story should come through.

holidays

A journey to self-care and healing

Julianne Roshan Dow guides healing in Kent.

Yana Russell

Julianne Roshan Dow, a seasoned wellness educator and practitioner, has been bringing her expertise in Jin Shin Jyutsu and holistic health practices to a series of Women Wellness Wednesdays at the Dow Integrative Institute in Kent. These hybrid gatherings (in-person and online) have offered women a chance to explore self-care techniques tailored to address female health challenges, from fertility to menopause. This initiative has not only been an opportunity to support personal well-being, but has also served as a fundraiser for the Kent Food Bank, reflecting Julianne’s dedication to her community. The program will continue as long as there is interest.

The Wednesday sessions have been led out of Dow’s home, a mixed-use building in Kent, Connecticut across from the firehouse. Dow’s introduction to Eastern healing arts began in childhood, witnessing the transformative effects of acupuncture on her mother. Over 44 years, she has cultivated her expertise as an integrative medicine practitioner, a yoga instructor, and an ethics teacher. Her work spans hospital settings, including Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey, and a research team at Morristown Hospital, where Jin Shin Jyutsu protocols were used to alleviate pre- and post-surgical pain, anxiety, and nausea.

health