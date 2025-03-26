Scoville Library talk yields tips on how to start self-publishing

SALISBURY — The Lakeville Journal’s Natalia Zukerman gave a presentation, “Introduction to Self-Publishing and Indie Publishing” at the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday, March 23.

Zukerman has published her own books and collaborations with other writers and artists, even going so far as to set up her own publishing company, Armature Publishing.

Zukerman, who is also a musician, said she came to self-publishing and independent publishing through her experience putting out her music.

She said she has released eight recordings, three on an independent label and five on her own.

So when it came time to investigate the possibilities of self-publishing, her approach was similar.

She said big publishers, like big record labels, might give a writer or musician an advance.

“But you have to pay it back.”

The pros of self-publishing are “no gatekeepers.”

The speed of production is up to the author.

And the author retains complete creative control over things like book design and artwork.

The cons are:

Some out-of-pocket expense, depending on how elaborate the author gets.

No support team “unless you build one.”

And the possible stigma of using what used to be called a “vanity press,” although this has diminished significantly in the last couple decades.

Zukerman said when preparing a manuscript, “editing is your friend.” Also on the friends list are friends or acquaintances who are willing to read the manuscript with a critical eye.

Zukerman shared her experience creating books with a number of computer-based tools, and said that many of them are simple to use.

“There are programs where you literally drag your manuscript from the desktop.”

Then there is printing the book. Again there are numerous options, ranging from having a few copies run up at your local Staples, to a printer that did an excellent job on one of Zukerman’s collaborations.

The catch was each book cost $25 to make, and the cover price was $30.

Zukerman said one avenue to explore is using crowdfunding for the out-of-pocket expenses. She used Kickstarter for one book, and it worked out, although she admitted to having boxes of the book in her basement.

Zukerman went through getting a book listed on IngramSpark, which is used by independent bookstores, obtaining an International Standard Book Number (ISBN), and making sure the work has proper copyright protection.

And she talked about marketing the book through social media and reviews, Facebook and Google ads, and promotions such as giveaways or virtual events.

Throughout the presentation, as she outlined various options, she stressed that self-publishing gives all the control to the writer, who can do as much or as little as desired.

Promoting your own book “takes some chutzpah,” she said.

“If this is a toe-curling, vomity thing for you, don’t do it.”

Zukerman asked for a show of hands from the full house in the library’s Wardell Room. “How many writers? Illustrators? Photographers?”

“Copy editors,” said someone.

“Right!” said Zukerman. “We have a publishing company right here!”

To find out more, visit www.armaturepublishing.com