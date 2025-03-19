Scoville Library talk navigates changes to publishing industry

Stephanie Koven

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan
talks

Scoville Library talk navigates changes to publishing industry

SALISBURY — Stephanie Koven of Lakeville talked about her career in publishing and dispensed advice for aspiring authors at the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday, March 16.

Koven has worked for major publishers such as Knopf, been a literary agent, and is a specialist in international -publishing rights. She currently works for Blackstone Publishing, an independent publisher.

Asked about changes in the publishing business since she started in 1990, Koven rattled off a list she had prepared.

“When I started everyone used typewriters.”

In due course the typewriters were replaced by desktop computers, and employees were trained in the use of a new communications medium, email.

She said Amazon’s debut selling books online in 1995 marked an enormous change. This was followed by e-books, the Amazon Kindle in 2007, and the iPhone in 2009.

She said e-book sales have leveled off, but audio book sales are increasing.

Other changes include new self-publishing platforms, real competition for books from television networks like Netflix, and the rise of artificial intelligence.

Koven specializes in books in translation. She said that while Americans have traditionally not been very interested in reading works by foreign writers in translation, the situation has changed. She credited Netflix in part, for offering foreign television series.

Asked for advice for writers, she said “Do it because you enjoy it.”

“What do you want to be known for?” she continued. “Find the joy in it.”

She cautioned: “Don’t futurize it, don’t think about sales.” Instead, “put one word in front of another until you have a draft. See where it leads.”

Asked about the stigma of self-publishing, Koven said flatly “It’s gone.”

She said modern self-publishing platforms are sophisticated and give the author a wide range of options in terms of design.

“It’s very viable and wonderful.”

The worst thing a writer can do, she added, “is to leave your manuscript in the computer.”

