Sharon August 2024 property transfers

A barn converted by an architect at 6 Jewett Road with a solar powered electric system was sold for $1.2 million with eight acres below its listing price of $1.35 million.

SHARON — All three of Sharon’s single family residential sales recorded in August were sold for above $1 million with the dismantled barn on Graham Road bringing the highest price of $2.7 million. The median price calculated on a 12-month rolling basis for a single-family residence in Sharon ticked up to $748,000 in August.

By mid-August housing inventory for sale increased slightly to 19 houses listed for sale with only eight asking less than $1 million, and only one, a condo, under $500,000. Land offerings remain abundant with 21 parcels available from $109,500 to $2.995 million for 94 acres.

August transfers

29 Graham Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath house on 11.3 acres, a dismantled barn moved to the current site in 1976, was sold by Rhett D. Brandon and Frances Brandon-Farrow to Scott Siegler for $2.7 million.

6 Jewett Hill Road — 6 bedroom/4 bath converted barn on eight acres was sold by Kenneth J. and Mary A. Clark to Mariana Veiga for $1.2 million.

96 Upper Main Street — 4 bedroom/4 bath home on .49 acres sold by Scott Siegler to David Porter for $1.317 million.

29 Joray Road — 1.15 acres sold by 29 Joray Owner LLC to merge with adjoining property owned by Edward J. Jacobs for $35,000.

186 Silver Lake Shore — 6,534 square feet of land sold by Sheila R. Sargent to Sean M. Sargent for $5,000.

*Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between August 1, 2024, and August 31, 2024, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Note that recorded transfers occur after the actual real estate closing and may also include private sales. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Advisor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

