Sharon Housing Trust breaks ground

The Sharon Housing Trust marked the start of construction on its latest affordable home Saturday, Oct. 24, with a groundbreaking ceremony at 160 Silver Lake Shores Road, across from Mudge Pond.
Work on the two-story house had begun a few days earlier, with excavation already underway when trust members, residents and representatives of town boards gathered for the ceremony. Several attendees remarked on the site’s views of the pond.
Trust President Richard Baumann said an anonymous donor gave the 0.37-acre property. An old bungalow and several large trees were removed to make way for the three-bedroom house, designed by architect Christine Gray and being built by Boulder Ridge Construction of Bethlehem.
The prospective owners will be chosen through a lottery system. They must secure a mortgage and will own both the house and land. The house will have a restriction in the deed to ensure it remains affordable. It is unclear how much the house will be sold for.
As he stood looking over the site, Baumann said, “I’d love to build 100 more of these, but we just can’t afford it.”
The trust received a $150,000 grant from Capital for Change, a Connecticut community development financial institution, for the project. A local foundation offered a $25,000 matching grant, which was successfully met through fundraising. There were also many private donations, Baumann said.
He said rising costs since the initial estimate could push the project’s total to $500,000.
“Providing opportunities for families to own affordable housing is an important goal of the housing trust,” he said.
“Our Silver Lake Shores project complements our continuing development of our four-building affordable rental housing campus on Sharon’s North Main Street. We are thankful for the continued support we receive from the Sharon community.”
The trust also owns affordable rental units at 91, 93 and 95 North Main St.
An unexpected find during demolition was an old canoe beneath the bungalow’s foundation. Trust members are looking for ideas on what to do with it.
Those seeking information about the trust and its projects, can go to info@
sharonhousingtrust.com or call 917-882-2727.