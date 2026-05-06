Sharon man, 81, arrested twice after postal dispute involving dog

SHARON — A dispute between an 81-year-old Sharon resident and the United States Postal Service over an alleged dog bite escalated into two separate arrests in April and the suspension of package delivery to his Sharon Mountain Road home.

William “Bill” Cowie, who has lived in Sharon for 40 years, said the bite did not occur, and he described the disruption of his deliveries as “government overreach.”

Cowie said the conflict began early last month when his dog, Rosie, jumped on a mail carrier delivering packages to his home. According to Cowie, the carrier told him he had been bitten, an allegation Cowie disputes.

“I was there,” Cowie said. “I did see Rosie jump up, yes,” he continued, but said he did not see a bite occur. Cowie said he apologized to the carrier and offered him $20 in case Rosie got any mud on his jeans.

“He took the money and went off,” he said.

In Cowie’s mind, the incident was over. Then, his packages stopped arriving.

During an April 23 visit to address the issue with the Sharon postmaster, Richard Ellis, Cowie learned that a hold had been placed on his deliveries because of the incident with Rosie.

“My dog did nothing wrong,” Cowie said. “You can’t just say someone did something and then punish them for it without proof.”

Cowie and his wife adopted Rosie about two years ago, just one day before she was scheduled to be put to sleep. He describes Rosie – a Black Mouth Cur – as a loving dog whose only threat is licking too much.

Cowie said the loss of package delivery has been particularly difficult because his wife, Mollie, is unable to operate a vehicle. He expressed disappointment after repeated attempts to obtain proof of the alleged bite and restore his delivery service were unsuccessful. He said the situation raises questions about how such decisions are made and what recourse citizens have.

The USPS, however, has an explicit policy regarding dogs that does not require evidence.

“The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority,” said Amy Gibbs, a strategic communications specialist for the USPS who responded to inquiries directed to Sharon’s post office. “It is postal policy that if a carrier feels threatened by a dog, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office until the carrier is assured the pet has been restrained.”

Gibbs said curbside delivery to Cowie’s home – meaning items that fit inside his mailbox – has not been disrupted, though larger packages are being held at the post office.

Cowie said the conversation with the postmaster on April 23 at the Low Road post office grew heated and led to his arrest for disorderly conduct. According to a police report, Trooper Robert Flanigan of Troop B responded to a call about an “irate customer” who was “yelling all sorts of profanities” while inside the post office. Cowie was then banned from the property.

He returned to the post office on April 29 and was eventually arrested, handcuffed and fingerprinted for new trespassing charges. According to a police report, Trooper Jared Tuers of Troop B responded to the scene for an “active disturbance” with an individual who was not allowed on the property. Cowie said he spent about three hours at the police station in North Canaan and his car had been impounded.

Though Cowie has been banned from the Low Road post office following his arrests, USPS officials said he is allowed to designate another person to collect any undeliverable mail and packages – those too large to fit in a mailbox – at the post office.

Cowie said he does not regret his behavior or anything he said during the altercations, adding that he was defending his dog, whom he views as a family member, and pushing back against the “overreach of authority.”

“It was the arbitrary, unilateral power exercised by the local postmaster that irked me the most,” Cowie said. “There’s an erosion of civil liberties, and it has to be reversed.”

Cowie argues that the disruption of his packages mirrors authoritative tactics modeled by the current administration.

If he can afford it, Cowie said, he will take his case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court for what he deems as “overreaching government power.” Asked what justice looks like, Cowie said, “investigation of any government allegation before actions are taken.”

Cowie is scheduled to appear in court in Torrington on May 7 and 13.