Sharon readies budgets for hearing

The last of the ice left the lake on Tuesday, a somewhat later date than usual.

Daylight saving in New York and Massachusetts goes into effect on Sunday, April 27th. This state does not recognize daylight saving as regards the changing of the clocks, but many towns along railroads will of necessity change their hours of business to conform to the changing of train schedules.

John Eggleston of Lime Rock is having his house wired for electricity.

Some of the residents of Lime Rock Road decided the other day that enough cars had been stuck in the quagmire between the main road and the railroad, and took a hand in draining it. Judge Landon, among others, turned to with a shovel. Ridges were broken down and the stuff was thrown into the ruts, driving off the water, which was guided down the newly-opened gutters. Drains under the road, clogged for years, were cleaned out or rebuilt. Fresh gravel was drawn into the worst of the holes, both there and further down the road. The town scraper finished the job and Lime Rock Road is now navigable without sails or paddles.

50 years ago – April 1974

Astonishment and doubt continue to reverberate throughout Northwestern Connecticut, nearly one week after the Superior Court jury convicted Peter A. Reilly of first-degree manslaughter for the September slaying of his mother, Barbara Gibbons. The unanimous guilty verdict by five women and seven men was announced Friday afternoon after more than nine hours of deliberation spanning two days. The trial began March 1.

A handful of angry and worried horse-owners from Canaan and Salisbury stormed a closed-door session of the Connecticut Equine Advisory Council in Hartford Tuesday night in an effort to block an animal medical research center from being moved from New Jersey into Canaan. The Animal Medical Center, which has been doing research on equine infectious anemia, wishes to bring 50 of its test animals to the former Segalla Stables in Greenacres. The horse owners fear that EIA, which is a fatal disease readily transmitted by flies, mosquitoes and other biting insects, will find its way into the area’s horse population from the infected stock. Connecticut has the densest horse population in the country.

A black leather wallet belonging to the deceased Barbara Gibbons, which was reportedly stolen before her death, was found approximately six weeks after she was brutally killed Sept. 28. It was found in tall grass, about 400 yards south of the Gibbons house, some 30 feet from Route 63, and encrusted with mud. Police reportedly investigated the robbery at the time, but it is not known what the police learned.

The Housatonic Valley Regional High School Board voted last Thursday to use surplus funds from this year’s budget to buy outright a computer the math department has been using on a lease-purchase arrangement. The move will cost over $8,000, but will save over $5,000, the board said, thanks to state reimbursement and savings on annual payments.

25 years ago – April 1999

LAKEVILLE – Friends and family of Paul Nichols Jr. were shocked this week by news that the young man met his end in a raging house fire early Sunday morning. He was 29 years old. The fire began on a couch on the second floor of the Fisher Homestead on State Line Road, according to Terrence Graves, who also lived in the house. After trying to put out the fire and drag the burning couch outside, down the stairs, the couch caught on the stairwell and couldn’t be moved. Mr. Graves ran around outside to the back stairs, but the burning couch in the stairwell had a chimney effect in the old house, propelling immense heat and smoke upwards, according to Fire Marshal Mike Fitting, who lives near the house and was one of the first ones to respond. Firefighters found Mr. Nichols in the bathroom on the second floor and managed to bring him out. Emergency medical personnel went to work on him immediately, but it was too late. Mr. Fitting said the house will be demolished. Mr. Nichols was a graduate of the Lee H. Kellogg School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village.

NORFOLK – Illegal burning was blamed for a brush fire that covered about five acres, demanded the work of about six volunteer fire companies and resulted in extensive damage to a fire truck. Fire Marshal Richard Healy stated that the fire, reported around noon last Thursday, was the result of a grounds maintenance worker burning brush without a permit on Summer Road, a private dirt road near Doolittle Lake. The driver of the 1976 Oren pumper truck that responded told police that the truck began sliding on the muddy, narrow dirt road leading to the fire scene before hitting a tree head-on.

Items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.