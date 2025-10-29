halloween

Spooky story time at Scoville

Rita Delgado read to costumed guests at the library Saturday, Oct. 25.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Children got an early taste of Halloween Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Scoville Memorial Library.

Superheroes Batman and Superman were among the guests.

Rita Delgado read Halloween stories to the children and even offered some costume-design advice.

She noted that her outfit was a combination of elements: a witch’s hat, a diaphanous orange cape, and a black sweatshirt adorned with the graphics of a Ouija board. “You’ll learn about the Ouija board when you’re a little older.”

It took a little while for everyone to trickle in. As Batman and Superman busied themselves with indoor hopscotch, and assorted princesses fiddled with their garments, an insect and a turtle arrived.

Their arrival meant Delgado had a quorum, and the storytelling began.

Starting at 5 p.m. the neighborhood between Meadow Street and Walton Street in Lakeville will be blocked off for trick or treating. Families can park at NBT Bank and Salisbury Central School.

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

The ofrenda at Race Brook Lodge.

Lety Muñoz

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield will celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead: El Día de los Muertos.

Mexican Day of the Dead takes place the first weekend of November and honors los difuntos (the deceased) with ofrendas (offerings) on an altar featuring photos of loved ones who have passed on. Elements of earth, wind, fire and water are represented with food, papel picada (colorful decorative paper), candles and tequila left for the beloved deceased. The departed are believed to travel from the spirit world and briefly join the living for a night of remembrance and revelry.

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

Canyon de Chelly (1904) – Seven Navajo riders on horseback

Edward S. Curtis

At a time when questions of representation, cultural legacy and historical narratives are at the forefront of public conversation, the Norfolk Library’s upcoming screening of the award-winning documentary “Coming to Light” offers a timely opportunity for reflection.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Lakeville resident Anne Makepeace.

