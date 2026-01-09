theater
01/10/2026
Ghent Playhouse
6 Town Hall Place
12075
Ghent, N.Y.
United States
Staged Reading: Roman Fever

Jan. 10 at 4 p.m.; Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $25; proceeds benefit Columbia County EMS/Education

The Ghent Playhouse presents a staged reading of Edith Wharton’s short story "Roman Fever," exploring friendship, rivalry and long-held secrets. Performances are followed by a cocoa and cookie buffet. Advance tickets suggested at ghentplayhouse.org.

Latest News

Sharon Hospital marks first babies of 2026

Bryan Monge Orellana and Janneth Maribel Panjon Guallpa of Amenia are the parents of Ethan Nicolas Monge Panjon, Sharon Hospital’s first baby of 2026.

Photo provided

SHARON — Sharon Hospital welcomed its first births of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

At 12:53 a.m., Ethan Nicolas Monge Panjon was born to Janneth Maribel Panjon Guallpa and Bryan Monge Orellana of Amenia. He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long.

Northern Dutchess Paramedic remains in service amid changes at Sharon Hospital

Area ambulance squad members and several first selectmen attend a Jan. 5 meeting hosted by Nuvance/Northwell to discuss emergency service providers.

By Ruth Epstein

FALLS VILLAGE Paramedic coverage in the Northwest Corner is continuing despite concerns raised last month after Sharon Hospital announced it would not renew its long-standing sponsorship agreement with Northern Dutchess Paramedic.

Northern Dutchess Paramedic (NDP), which has provided advanced life support services in the region for decades, is still responding to calls and will now operate alongside a hospital-based paramedic service being developed by Sharon Hospital, officials said at a public meeting Monday, Jan. 5, at the Falls Village Emergency Services Center.

Austin Howard Barney

SHARON — Austin Howard Barney — known simply as “Barney” to many, of Sharon, age 87, died on Dec. 23, after his heroic battle with the black breath, hanahaki disease, cooties, simian flu and feline leukemia finally came to an end.

Austin was born on July 26, 1938, son of Sylvester and Iva Barney.

Francis J. Schell

FALLS VILLAGE — Francis J. “Bosco” Schell of Falls Village passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, at East Mountain House in Lakeville surrounded by members of his family.

Born in Kosice, Slovakia, in 1934 to a family of landowners in their ancestral home, he came to the United States in 1947 following the wreckage of the Second World War.

