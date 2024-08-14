Student Travelogue: HVRHS travel club explores Iceland

Students from Housatonic Valley Regional High School spent eight days in Iceland in July and are pictured above at the Godafoss waterfall.

Provided
guest commentary

Student Travelogue: HVRHS travel club explores Iceland

As I stood below the Sùlur mountains of Akureyri, I felt the cold breeze and appreciated how the fresh air smelled and felt in my lungs. Even in mid-summer, the high mountains were white-capped despite there being no snow on the ground. I could see why our tour director, Illugi, referred to the beautiful landscapes of Iceland as “God’s country.”

On my eight-day trip this July with 15 other students from the Housatonic Valley Regional High School International Travel Club, I learned that most of the land is untouchable as it is made up of geothermal hot spots such as volcanoes, mud pots and natural lagoons.

Every part of the country is beautiful in its own way. We swam in the bright blue Mývatn Natural Baths, hiked to the top of Grábrók Crater, stood where two tectonic plates meet at Þingvellir National Park, fished for cod (the fishing industry is still immensely important to the country’s economy) and learned about biodiversity and climate change from a University of Akureyri oceanographer.

Students on a whale watch excursion. Provided

We also experienced whale-watching on the north side of the country in the beautifully teal-colored Arctic ocean. There’s something about the moment of sitting on the boat, watching humpback and beluga whales flip around giving a show, that goes unmatched. It’s something everyone should be able to feel.

During relaxing hours, my friends and I did not relax – because why would you when there are quaint towns to explore and scooters to ride? We will always remember riding scooters down the streets of Akureyri in the midnight sun.

Every part of Iceland is unique and lovely. Anyone who gets the chance to step foot on their preserved land soon realizes how special the country is.

The HVRHS International Travel Club thanks Northwest Corner: Students Without Borders and the 21st Century Fund for supporting this trip. The annual fundraiser, the Wine Dinner and Auction, is at the White Hart in Salisbury on Friday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. and raises funds for the club’s 2025 trips to Italy/Germany and to Thailand. For more information, visit winedinnerandauction.com.

guest commentary

Latest News

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Above, Cornwall Park and Recreation volunteers serve locally sourced meals at Taste of Cornwall.

Sava Marinkovic

From Aug. 9 to 11, residents and visitors of “Connecticut’s Greenest Town” gathered to celebrate Cornwall Days — a weekend-long festival dedicated to “Cornwall and all its eccentricities.”

The townwide occasion, staged at a scatter of Cornwall institutions and green spaces across the town’s wooded sprawl, featured live music, theater, film, art, food, shopping, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

Maurice Samuels speaks at Congregation Beth David, July 30.

Gregg Osofsky

On the evening of July 30, Congregation Beth David in Amenia became the epicenter of a deep dive into one of history’s most profound and politically charged scandals. Maurice Samuels, a distinguished professor at Yale University and the director of its Program for the Study of Antisemitism, captivated a full house with his insights on the Dreyfus Affair, drawn from his latest book, “Alfred Dreyfus: The Man at the Center of the Affair.” The event, skillfully moderated by culture writer Laura van Straaten, opened a deep and complicated discussion into how historical events like the Dreyfus Affair continue to offer valuable lessons, illuminating the challenges and stakes of our own times.

After a brief welcome by Rabbi Jon Haddon, spiritual director of Congregation Beth David, the event opened with an introduction by Ilene Smith, editorial director of the Jewish Lives biography series and a member of the congregation. Smith described the series of biographies, for which Samuels was commissioned, as a “remarkable opportunity to curate deep and interesting biographies about influential figures with a real legacy.” There are now 70 books in the collection all of which “ask the question: What does it mean to be Jewish?” Smith explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Tarantula rain calls for Tenkara rods

Tarantula rain calls for Tenkara rods

Enough theory, time to get wet. Anglers took a shot at smallmouth bass in the Housatonic River during a Trout Unlimited event Saturday, Aug. 3

Patrick L. Sullivan

We are in unequivocal bass mode at the moment, although the recent tarantula rain has brought up the flow of the little blue lines to the extent it might be worth a go.

What is tarantula rain, you ask?

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines