The power and joy of our community working together towards a common goal were beautifully illustrated this month.

More than 60 friends and neighbors from as far as Amenia and Great Barrington joined forces with Salisbury’s ‘Saving Democracy’ group to hold an impressive ‘Makers Event’ to make 90 posters in preparation for the “No Kings Day” protests in Salisbury and Hartford on Saturday, June 14.

Local artists and social justice activists Victoria and Mike Selbach created designs, pre-cut and prepped cardboard, supplied materials, and hosted the group. They even designed and produced “No Kings” T-shirts for everyone to wear.

Amy Lake and Kathy Voldstad were instrumental partners, bringing their brilliance and support to the concept from the very beginning. And, as is often the case, the scale of this project could not have been achieved without the deep connections and years of activism that so many people have built in this community.

Left to right at the Capitol in Hartford: Barbara Friedman, Victoria Selbach, Jill Drew, Amy Lake and Carol Magowan. Mary Close Oppenheimer

Organizing the protests was a true team effort. Jill Drew, Sophia and Lee deBoer, and Al Ginouves also made significant contributions to help make it possible.

A bus was organized for transportation to Hartford. Our group joined the estimated 9,000 to 10,000 people calling for change.

It’s no surprise that research shows that people who feel connected and get involved in their communities often feel a greater sense of happiness and well-being. I’ve seen this firsthand — not just for myself, but for my friends as well.

Capitol police estimated that nearly 10,000 people were protesting.