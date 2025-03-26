guest commentary

Lifelong Democrat’s wish list

To everyone seeking a donation for any activity involving the democratic party:

Please understand that this 73-year-old lifelong Democrat has no interest in donating money to the current Democratic Party. Why should I support a party that was so out of touch with American citizens that a debacle like the recent election could happen? If, and when, the Democratic Party reorganizes its strategies and communicates them to us all, I might reconsider. On the other hand, if a new party arises that embraces the values (see below) I hold dear, it will be sayonara on a permanent basis.

I am deeply disappointed. By the way, here are my values:

The right to vote. No more gerrymandering.

Womens’ rights, which includes control of their own bodies, equal pay for equal work, and government support for child-care.

Encouragement of diversity because it makes us stronger (embrace people of color, immigrants, and the gender-diverse).

Environmental protection, the sine qua non of our survival.

A tax structure that narrows the gap between rich and poor.

A not-for-profit universal health plan that assures that every American worker is in good health and can therefore be maximally productive, which would include robust mental health services.

Restructuring of elections so they can’t be bought.

An end to covert interference with the development of other nations.

A continuation of strong support for NATO, Southeast Asia Treaty Organization, the U.N. and other similar efforts at creating peace and mutual support in the world.

An annual audit of how we spend our defense dollars.

Brakes on the American pharmaceutical and chemical industries that are polluting our bodies and environment.

Effective controls on gun ownership that do not penalize hunters. This necessarily would include controls on the manufacture of guns.

Support for police departments that includes better screening (mandatory personality testing), better training in de-escalation techniques, better staffing, and regular debriefings following certain events to explore how they could have been handled better.

Much more support for mass transit.

Universal free college and trade school education.

Support small businesses and prevent economic monopolies.

Support sustainable agricultural practices.

Use of adequately secure technology to allow more direct democracy in answering significant policy questions. Trust the American people.

Anna Timell MD lives in West Cornwall.

guest commentary
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Hotchkiss lacrosse ices Kingswood Oxford 19-0

Hotchkiss lacrosse ices Kingswood Oxford 19-0

LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School opened the girls varsity lacrosse season with a big win in the snow against Kingswood Oxford School.

The Bearcats won 19-0 in a decisive performance March 26. Twelve different players scored for Hotchkiss, led by Coco Sheronas with four goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss sports

HVRHS releases second quarter honor roll

HVRHS releases second quarter honor roll

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the second quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2024-2025 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

Grade 9: Parker Beach (Cornwall), Mia Belter (Salisbury), Lucas Bryant (Cornwall), Addison Green (Kent), Eliana Lang (Salisbury), Alison McCarron (Kent), Katherine Money (Kent), Mira Norbet (Sharon), Abigail Perotti (North Canaan), Karmela Quinion (North Canaan), Owen Schnepf (Wassaic), Federico Vargas Tobon (Salisbury), Emery Wisell (Kent).

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs

Thomas Ditto

Thomas Ditto

ANCRAMDALE — Thomas Ditto of Ancramdale, born Thomas David DeWitt Aug. 11, 1944 in New York City changing his surname to Ditto at marriage, passed peacefully on Pi Day, March 14, 2025. He was a husband, father, artist, scientist, Shakespeare scholar, visionary, inventor, actor, mime, filmmaker, clown, teacher, lecturer, colleague, and friend. Recipient of numerous grants, awards and honors in both the arts and sciences, a Guggenheim and NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts fellow, he was a creative genius beyond his time. In addition to authoring scores of papers, he held several patents and invented the first motion capture system and the Ditto-scope, a radically new kind of telescope. He was a pioneer in computer generated video, film, and performance.

When not hard at work, he was always there to help when needed and he knew how to bring smiles to faces. He loved his family and pets and was supportive of his wife’s cat rescue work.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Winifred Anne Carriere

Winifred Anne Carriere

SHARON — Winifred Anne Carriere passed away on March 6, 2025, at the age of 87. A resident of Sharon for many years, she later retired to Ancramdale, New York.

Born in New Haven to writers Albert Carriere and Winifred Osborn, Anne grew up in New York City. Raised in a Quaker family, she attended Friends Seminary, and The University of Wisconsin. Anne studied American Architectural History through Bard College’s University Without Walls. For her degree, she wrote a comprehensive history of the architecture of Sharon during its first hundred years.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries