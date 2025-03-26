Lifelong Democrat’s wish list

To everyone seeking a donation for any activity involving the democratic party:

Please understand that this 73-year-old lifelong Democrat has no interest in donating money to the current Democratic Party. Why should I support a party that was so out of touch with American citizens that a debacle like the recent election could happen? If, and when, the Democratic Party reorganizes its strategies and communicates them to us all, I might reconsider. On the other hand, if a new party arises that embraces the values (see below) I hold dear, it will be sayonara on a permanent basis.

I am deeply disappointed. By the way, here are my values:

The right to vote. No more gerrymandering.

Womens’ rights, which includes control of their own bodies, equal pay for equal work, and government support for child-care.

Encouragement of diversity because it makes us stronger (embrace people of color, immigrants, and the gender-diverse).

Environmental protection, the sine qua non of our survival.

A tax structure that narrows the gap between rich and poor.

A not-for-profit universal health plan that assures that every American worker is in good health and can therefore be maximally productive, which would include robust mental health services.

Restructuring of elections so they can’t be bought.

An end to covert interference with the development of other nations.

A continuation of strong support for NATO, Southeast Asia Treaty Organization, the U.N. and other similar efforts at creating peace and mutual support in the world.

An annual audit of how we spend our defense dollars.

Brakes on the American pharmaceutical and chemical industries that are polluting our bodies and environment.

Effective controls on gun ownership that do not penalize hunters. This necessarily would include controls on the manufacture of guns.

Support for police departments that includes better screening (mandatory personality testing), better training in de-escalation techniques, better staffing, and regular debriefings following certain events to explore how they could have been handled better.

Much more support for mass transit.

Universal free college and trade school education.

Support small businesses and prevent economic monopolies.

Support sustainable agricultural practices.

Use of adequately secure technology to allow more direct democracy in answering significant policy questions. Trust the American people.

Anna Timell MD lives in West Cornwall.