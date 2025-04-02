guest commentary

Why Connecticut’s community health centers had to act

Every year, Connecticut’s community health centers provide medical, dental and behavioral care to 440,000 Connecticut residents including over 270,000 who are on HUSKY, the state’s Medicaid program. For most of our patients, we are their only source of care. Unfortunately, for decades, Connecticut state government has failed to provide reimbursement rates at levels that allow health centers to provide care for all in need. This failure is intentional.

Connecticut’s refusal to provide adequate funding for community health centers breaks federal Medicaid law, period. By law, states must adhere to all aspects of the Medicaid program including how rates are set for health centers. It cannot pick and choose.

Meanwhile, Connecticut residents are losing access to the health care they need and are required to receive under the Medicaid program. To be clear, one of the wealthiest states in the nation has chosen to underpay its health care providers, causing people across our great state to suffer unnecessarily.

The Department of Social Services is the state agency responsible for setting reimbursement rates for community health centers. A study commissioned last year by the department itself found that Connecticut funds community health centers at a rate that is 20% below the average of peer state funding. That is, Social Services knows and has publicly acknowledged that it is underpaying Connecticut’s health centers.

The Community Health Center Association of Connecticut (CHC/ACT) negotiated in good faith with the Department of Social Services to increase reimbursement rates and the rate setting process for more than a year and a half. These efforts have unfortunately failed. As a result, member health centers have made the difficult decision to begin reducing staff and services. More will follow.

This reduction of health care services threatens an increasingly fragile health care system and will make people sicker. Our communities will be worse off — all because the state will not meet its legal requirement to fund health centers appropriately. After years of unsuccessful negotiation, we have decided to take legal action to attempt to force corrective action.

This month CHC/ACT filed legal action against the department to try to force compliance with federal laws that govern Medicaid reimbursements. If we are successful, Connecticut will be required to fund community health centers at rates that reflect the actual cost of health care services provided, rather than at rates that balance the state budget on the backs of those most in need. That is what is really at stake here.

Community health centers are successful because they provide quality care close to the patient, in the communities where patients live, usually providing the convenience of multiple types of health care services in one building. On every level, this is public health policy that makes sense. Health centers provide care to all people, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. As a result, they are a large provider in the Medicaid program, serving almost 30% of Connecticut’s one million Medicaid patients.

But our state government seems to think of Medicaid as a cost-driver, instead of a critical health care program, and has specifically short-changed community health centers in a misguided effort to save money in the system. Your government is gambling on your health to balance the state budget.

Taking legal action to resolve this issue is something we have tried to avoid for years, but we now have no choice. Although the state legislature has consistently supported community health centers, the administration has opposed their efforts. We’ve tried utilizing the legislative branch and the executive branch. The health care of our patients now depends on our success with the judicial branch.

We are hopeful that once our argument is heard, a judicial ruling will force the legislative and executive branches of our state government to build a system that provides adequate funding and complies with the federal Medicaid program. We need a rate system that makes sense and follows the law — to ensure that you, your family, your friends, and all Connecticut residents can continue to access the health care they need.

Joanne Borduas is Board Chair of the Community Health Center Association of Connecticut and CEO of the Community Health & Wellness Center of Greater Torrington.

guest commentary
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

All are welcome at The Mahaiwe

All are welcome at The Mahaiwe

Paquito D’Rivera performs at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington on April 5.

Geandy Pavon

Natalia Bernal is the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s education and community engagement manager and is, in her own words, “the one who makes sure that Mahaiwe events are accessible to all.”

The Mahaiwe’s community engagement program is rooted in the belief that the performing arts should be for everyone. “We are committed to establishing and growing partnerships with neighboring community and arts organizations to develop pathways for overcoming social and practical barriers,” Bernal explained. “Immigrants, people of color, communities with low income, those who have traditionally been underserved in the performing arts, should feel welcomed at the Mahaiwe.”

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Living with the things you love: a conversation with Mary Randolph Carter

Living with the things you love: a conversation with Mary Randolph Carter
Mary Randolph Carter teaches us to surround ourselves with what matters to live happily ever after.
Carter Berg

There is magic in a home filled with the things we love, and Mary Randolph Carter, affectionately known as “Carter,” has spent a lifetime embracing that magic. Her latest book, “Live with the Things You Love … and You’ll Live Happily Ever After,” is about storytelling, joy, and honoring life’s poetry through the objects we keep.

“This is my tenth book,” Carter said. “At the root of each is my love of collecting, the thrill of the hunt, and living surrounded by things that conjure up family, friends, and memories.”

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Beloved classic film ‘The Red Shoes’ comes to the big screen for Triplex benefit

Beloved classic film ‘The Red Shoes’ comes to the big screen for Triplex benefit
Provided

On Saturday, April 5, at 3 p.m., The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington and Jacob’s Pillow, the dance festival in Becket, Massachusetts, are presenting a special benefit screening of the cinematic masterpiece, “The Red Shoes,” followed by a discussion and Q&A. Featuring guest speakers Norton Owen, director of preservation at Jacob’s Pillow, and dance historian Lynn Garafola, the event is a fundraiser for The Triplex.

“We’re pitching in, as it were, because we like to help our neighbors,” said Norton. “They (The Triplex) approached us with the idea, wanting some input if they were going to do a dance film. I thought of Lynn as the perfect person also to include in this because of her knowledge of The Ballets Russes and the book that she wrote about Diaghilev. There is so much in this film, even though it’s fictional, that derives from the Ballets Russes.” Garafola, the leading expert on the Ballets Russes under Serge Diaghilev, 1909–1929, the most influential company in twentieth-century theatrical dance, said, “We see glimpses of that Russian émigré tradition, performances we don’t see much of today. The film captures the artifice of ballet, from the behind-the-scenes world of dressers and conductors to the sheer passion of the audience.”

Keep ReadingShow less
film