Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

Cool coffee granitas
As I write, it is about a thousand degrees. And said to be staying there as we slog through this existential climate change, which I believe used to be known as summer. I was going to write about new and exciting developments in the pizza world, but probably no one south of the Nordkapp is going to turn on an oven much before October if this keeps up. So pizza will have to wait for who knows when, and, instead, I’ll offer something that’s really cold, really easy, and really good. You’ll love it, I promise.
Hang on a minute, I have to go open the refrigerator door and lie down on the floor in front of it for a while first. Be right back . . .
Okay that’s better.
I first had this, coffee granita, in Sicily a few years ago. Granita is, basically, flavored ice chips, and there are many variations. In Sicily, where the temperatures in summer are so high that they can’t be measured by instruments invented by humans, this is often breakfast. Topped with some whipped cream, it can make what lies ahead as the sun ascends seem more bearable. I remember sitting in a plaza having some for the first time and thinking Wow!!! This stuff is Great!!! Or I would have thought that if it hadn’t been too hot for so many exclamation points. I wish I were there again now, though. It’s probably cooler.
Coffee Granita
Italy is a place where coffee plays a serious cultural role, so it’s possible that they start with freshly brewed espresso. We’re not doing that: substituting instant espresso will simplify the workload here and, time in the freezer aside, you can put this together very quickly and easily. The reward far outweighs the effort. Make sure you offer blessings to the ground walked on by whoever invented it.
Serves six or so, keeping in mind that second helpings are usually required and appreciated.
Fill a quart measure with boiling water.
Add eight heaping teaspoons of instant expresso, available in supermarkets - Medaglia d’Oro and Ferrara are two brands. I have both and usually use four teaspoons of each, but no matter. I use a measuring teaspoon and dip it into the jar. Heaping, as I said.
Add slightly more (a tablespoon more) than 3/4 c. of sugar. Stir to dissolve.
Add both the coffee and the sugar to the water. It defies reason, but putting them into your quart measure first results in a smaller amount of liquid than doing it the way I said. If you want to know why, you’ll have to call your high school chemistry teacher, I haven’t the faintest.
Let the mixture sit on the counter for a while, at least 20 minutes. Or longer. Or put it in the refrigerator for a bit. You can go lie down somewhere while you wait for it to cool down some.
When it has, add:
2 tsp. vanilla
4 tsp. Kahlua
If the mix is too hot the alcohol will evaporate, and I think the alcohol is what keeps the granita in a large grained, slushy state, even when frozen. I haven’t checked this out with my old chemistry teacher either, but that’s my theory and I’m sticking to it.
You can put this into the refrigerator for a few hours to cool it further, which will make freezing it quicker, or proceed immediately to freezing.
Pour the mixture into a flat stainless steel pan with high sides, a roasting pan, for example. Do not use a non-stick pan, it will be ruined. Clear a flat spot in your freezer and put in the pan. After an hour, and every half hour after that, scrape down the mixture with a large fork, putting the pan back into the freezer after each scrape. it will take a few hours to freeze it all, and it will look like large flakes. It stays in a servable state for a good while, so it can be made a day ahead. It’s still good after that, too, if there’s any left.
Watch out when you remove the pan for the first few scrapes, it’s easy to spill. I knew from the beginning that this would be a permanent part of my life, so I bought NordicWare covered metal pans from Amazon for this. Up to you, but, again, be careful of spills in the beginning.
Serve with sweetened whipped cream. The granita is sweet enough, so I use very little sugar in the cream. It’s a good idea to use chilled bowls for serving, it melts fast. Fabulous for dessert on a hot evening. If you decide to have this for breakfast, and why not, tell your mother I said it’s okay to have a little whipped cream at the beginning of the day. Life is better that way, sometimes.
Pamela Osborne lives in Salisbury.
For the past 17 years, a community of artists have shown a visual feast of their paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and decorative arts in an annual exhibition in Norfolk.
Following tradition, more than thirty members of Norfolk Artists & Friends (NAF), a membership organization of professional artists, will be showing their artwork this summer in a group exhibit at the Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate in Norfolk from Aug. 1 to 4. The show is sponsored by the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival – Yale School of Music, to which 15% of the sales is donated.
The NAF exhibit will run concurrently with the ninth annual Weekend in Norfolk, the town’s three-day summer festival from Aug. 2 to 4.
Ruthann Olsson, Norfolk-based interior designer and artist who founded NAF (inspired by her friend Patricia Miller) in October of 2007, expressed gratitude for the generosity of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival for its sponsorship of NAF. “We are truly blessed to have the Art Barn Gallery to show our work. This year we have 33 artists showing, among them four new members. The show will cover the disciplines of sculpture, drawing and painting, printmaking, photography, and fine jewelry.” Cyd and John Emmons will professionally install the work.
The Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate in Norfolk, the site of the 17th Annual Norfolk Artists & Friends Art Exhibit. Jennifer Almquist
Norfolk has a long, illustrious history of attracting fine artists, and generous patrons of the arts that supported them. One such early patron, Robbins Battell (1810-1895) shared his collection of works by Hudson River painters, such as Frederic Church, Thomas Cole, and George Inness with the people of Norfolk. The paintings were hung in the music room and library of Whitehouse, a landmark historic building. In 1898, Norfolk luminaries Carl Stoeckel and Ellen Battell Stoeckel hosted the president of the National Academy of Design, Frederick Dielman, at their Norfolk home. In 1928, a family friend Louis Comfort Tiffany oversaw the installation of five Tiffany stained glass windows in the Battell Chapel in Norfolk, commissioned by Ellen Battell Stoeckel.
Norfolk contemporary artist Tom Hlas said recently, “I’ve exhibited with the Norfolk Artists & Friends ever since we moved to Norfolk in 2012. It’s a great group of artists that covers a wide range of mediums and styles. The annual art exhibit is always one of my art highlights of the year. Plus, it’s great to see and talk with collectors and buyers who attend the show every year. I definitely look forward to this year’s show. Each year the exhibit looks better and better!”
The stated mission of NAF is to “bring together a community of Norfolk-area artists to network, gain a reputation in the community and beyond, provide opportunities to market their work, and enhance conditions for making a sustainable income.”
Babs Perkins, a photographer who lives in Norfolk, will be showing her work in the August show. “I always look forward to participating in the Norfolk Artists & Friends show each year. Ruthann [Olsson] had a vision and here we are years later still going strong. Thanks to the range of artists and mediums, it’s always an interesting and diverse exhibition. A few years ago, we decided to have the show professionally hung, and wow, is it ever worth it. I think we (as artists) are fortunate to have such a fantastic opportunity right here in Norfolk. And getting to use the beautiful gallery space in The Eldridge Barn (aka The Art Barn) on The Battell Stoeckel Estate is a big plus. It’s also an incredible way for folks both in town and from the wider area to see the art being created here.”
NAF founder Olsson shared her view that “Artists are positive creators, adding strength and beauty to our universe. These creative bursts of the spirit offer an endless tribute to our humanity.”
Jim Jasper works as a graphic designer from his home in Norfolk. He is also a fine artist whose past work includes illustrations of each chapter of Melville’s Moby Dick. He enjoys his connection with NAF. “It is a great way to forge bonds with other artists, many of whom have been showing with the group for years. The show has become a summer ritual in the town.”
Artwork by Norfolk artist Tom Hlas.Provided
Norfolk Artists & Friends 17th Annual Art Exhibition
August 1 – 4, 2024
At the Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate.
Special sneak preview, Thursday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Gala Reception, Friday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Hours of exhibition: Saturday, Aug. 3, 12 p.m. – 5 pm Sunday, August 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Follow signs on the Stoeckel Estate to the Gallery from Routes 44 & 272 in Norfolk, Connecticut.
Now celebrating its 29th year, The Litchfield Jazz Festival will take place July 26-28 at the Tisch Auditorium and the Bourne Courtyard at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut.
Presented by Litchfield Performing Arts, the festival began as a classical series supplemented with dance and theater and jazz. Executive Director Vita West Muir spent time consulting with jazz gurus like DJ Ken Woods from WPBX Long Island, going to concerts, visiting other festivals in New York and New Orleans, and gathering advice from friends.
As a popular summer destination, Litchfield County sees many visitors eager for entertainment. The summer crowd helped seed the festival’s audience. Early performances featured Marian McPartland and Tony Bennett and were a hit.
One of this year’s more exciting acts includes The Matsiko World Orphan Choir, whose mission is “to transform the lives of our world’s most vulnerable children through a complete education.” The choir is composed of sponsored children from Liberia, Peru, India, and Nepal.
“They came to us through the Amina Figarova Sextet. Amina’s husband and bandmate Bart Platteau sold me the idea. I have served disadvantaged kids since I started Litchfield Performing Arts 43 years ago. Like Matsiko, we raise the funds to help kids. Bart and I connected immediately around shared goals. I have been writing promo stuff for them and this concert in the hope of a large and generous audience who will find it in their hearts to support Matsiko,” Muir explained.
Generally, Muir books all types of jazz with the exception of free jazz. “I love straight ahead, excellent vocals, and all types of Latin,” Muir stated.
The camp is an equally important component of the festivals with students from age 13 and up
“This year we have among our handful of older students an 83-year-old classical clarinet player, a retired doctor I met on a jazz cruise who longs to learn to play jazz. The fest attracts mostly 40 - 60+ plus students of course who are younger,“ Muir noted.
Like many festivals, Covid affected programming, which Muir adapted to by doing live streaming of shows throughout the year. This morphed into a partnership with Mike Gow of the New England Arts and Entertainment at the Poli Club in Waterbury.
“He’s been doing a show about every three weeks for 11 years now and we joined him for 8 additional shows last year including Sunday Jazz Brushes. The show features the first of our competition for young people: The Litchfield Jazz Camp Talent Search, a 16-year-old violinist who is incredibly musical,” Muir explained.
Challenges of producing the festival include coming up with a lineup of excellent musicians who will sell tickets, paying them competitive fees, and attracting audiences to fill the house in a way that is profitable for all involved.
“We don’t count on tickets to cover costs; no one ever does. We fundraise to cover any shortfalls and offer sponsorships for shows. Two of this year’s shows have individuals underwriting them,” Muir stated.
For more information, visit www.litchfieldperformingarts.org
‘History, Stephen said, ‘is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake,’” wrote James Joyce in one of his famed novels, “Ulysses.”
My experience with the Hotchkiss MacLeish Program at Yale Beinecke Library transformed this nightmare into a beautiful adventure – another theme Joyce holds dear to his heart. Through his manuscripts, letters, and notes, I researched the history behind the novelty of Joyce’s writings.
James Joyce, a 20th century Irish modernist author, dedicated his life to battling the constraints of writing. The recurring themes in Joyce’s compositions include Irish nationalism, critique of religious institutions, personal beliefs, and familial expectations, and, perhaps most notably, paralysis – corruption of thoughts and body,
When choosing an author to study for my MacLeish project, I initially looked at the writers who were exiled due to their explicit attacks on governmental institutions and whose work centered around the notion of propaganda. Joyce, however, doesn’t directly investigate the power of language in social, familial, and political contexts through his compositions’ storylines. Instead he incorporates ambiguous diction, unconventional punctuations, and seemingly mundane storylines to hint at these topics, making him a perfect pick for my research.
My arrival at Yale was followed by bookmaking and creative writing sessions – the two components of the MacLeish program in addition to archival research. Our discussions, which often centered around the correlation between the writing’s form and content, as well as the author’s unique approach to conveying their ideas, whether through unexpected diction, line breaks, and symbols, or the literal book form, inspired me to investigate how Joyce utilizes these aspects in enhancing his work’s novelty.
With this question, I entered the library of rare books and manuscripts, planning to focus on Joyce’s earlier prose writings: “Dubliners” and “A Portrait of an Artist as A Young Man.”
A writing sample from Joyce on file in the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, Yale University.Ira Buch
I found that in the drafts of these works, Joyce experimented with changing words and sentences, inviting the reader to engage with a multi-layered puzzle he constructed. For instance, in the last story of “Dubliners,” “The Dead,” Joyce changes Michael Furey’s last name from Fury, disguising the implications of potential rage and anger.
Despite my initial intentions to focus only on these two works, “Finnegans Wake” holdings emerged as the collection’s gem. This work was the culmination of Joyce’s experimental vision. In his notes, a fusion of words, multiple foreign languages, and numerous symbols, such as lines, hashtags, and geometrical shapes, have become Joyce’s allies in creating a novel method of shattering language barriers.
As a result of his provocative style, none of Joyce’s works had an easy trip to publication. “A Portrait of an Artist as a Young Man” was termed as “too progressive” in one of the first readers’ reviews. Entire passages from “Dubliners” were altered or deleted due to political connotations, and over a thousand copies of “Ulysses” were burned due to the themes explored within the novel. After Joyce’s death, the novel was termed a “leg pull” by Oliver Gogarty, an Irish poet and Joyce’s friend.
Despite publishers’ predictions of Joyce’s inability to resonate with the public, his work flourished long after his death. As I reflected on my findings, the long-standing relevance of the themes explored by Joyce became obvious. Knowing from personal experience how language can be used as a powerful tool in disguising political terror, I recognized the attention Joyce’s writings draw to shattering the imposed linguistic constraints, the power of ambiguous diction in hiding the actual connotations, and censorship.
Ira Buch is a rising senior at The Hotchkiss School who attended the MacLeish Program at Yale University in June. She has returned home to Ukraine for summer but continues to write for The Lakeville Journal as an intern.
The press took a toll on Joyce.Ira Buch