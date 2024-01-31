SWSA Jumpfest returns for year 98
Submitted
salisbury winter sports association

SWSA Jumpfest returns for year 98

SALISBURY — Salisbury Winter Sports Association hosts the 98th annual Jumpfest Friday through Sunday, Feb. 2 to 4, at Satre Hill.

The three-day event, which features some of the best ski jumpers in the eastern division, attracts thousands of visitors who witness the excitement of live ski jumping at its best in a fun, party-like atmosphere.

Enjoy food trucks, craft beer, hot toddies and bonfires while watching jumpers fly up to 200 feet through the air at speeds of over 50 miles per hour.

Featured weekend events include Friday evening target jumping under the lights, which is fun for the jumpers and exciting for viewers as well as the zany Human Dog Sled race.

On Saturday, the Salisbury Invitational will be held with a fun junior competition in the morning. The Snow Ball with live music will take place at the Lakeville Town Grove Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships will be held. This is a very important event for jumpers, who will be vying for a spot on the Junior National Team.

Admission to all events, except the Snow Ball, is $15 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. There are discounts for seniors and veterans. Parking is free.

Jumpfest weekend schedule of events

Friday, Feb. 2

Friday Night Lights

Ticket booth opens at 6 p.m.

Target Jumping Under the Lights, 7 p.m.

Human Dogsled Races after target jumping

Saturday, Feb. 3

Junior Competition on 20M and 30M jumps at 9:30 a.m.

Salisbury Invitational Ski Jumping Competition

Practice, 11 a.m. to noon; competition at 1 p.m.

Snow Ball at the Lakeville Town Grove, 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Live music by the Steve Dunn Band. $20 entry fee, children 12 and under admitted free

Sunday, Feb. 4

Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships

Practice 11 a.m. to noon; competition at 1 p.m.

The eastern division Junior National Team will be named after Sunday’s competition.

salisbury winter sports association

Latest News

Salisbury’s pink plow

Salisbury’s pink plow
Patrick L. Sullivan

Mike Brenner of the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service with a new Fisher snow plow system at the ambulance building Tuesday, Jan. 23. The plow was purchased from Crane’s Outdoor Equipment in North Canaan, and Fisher donates a portion of the proceeds to the Maine Breast Cancer Coalition.

Hotchkiss girls cruise to 61-37 win over Kingswood

Hotchkiss girls cruise to 61-37 win over Kingswood

Angel Allen helped Hotchkiss control the perimiter and spread the floor against Kingswood-Oxford.

Riley Klein

LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School girls varsity basketball team defeated Kingswood-Oxford School 61-37 School Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The Bearcats opened up a big lead early on and kept their foot on the gas through to the end. The dynamic duo of guard Kaila Richardson and center Morgan Jenkins terrorized Kingswood-Oxford with a seemingly unstoppable pick-and-roll. Combined with lights-out shooting from Grace Backus, Eleanor Hem and Angel Allen, Hotchkiss looked poised for a postseason run as the Founder’s League playoff tournament approaches.

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss basketball

Mountaineers win mid-season JV basketball jamboree

Mountaineers win mid-season JV basketball jamboree

The HVRHS bench celebrated as the Mountaineers beat Indian Mountain School in the junior varsity basketball mid-season jamboree Saturday, Jan. 27.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — An interconference junior varsity girls basketball tournament was held at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) on Saturday, Jan. 27.

HVRHS hosted a round robin jamboree with Indian Mountain School (IMS), Dover High School and Northwestern High School. After a long day of on-court action, HVRHS emerged as the unquestionable victor by defeating each of the other three teams.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Soccer Hall of Fame welcomes Griggs

Soccer Hall of Fame welcomes Griggs
Submitted

SALISBURY — Steve Griggs was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Griggs is a part-time resident of Salisbury, with a camp on Mt. Riga and a long history in the town. His great-grandfather, John Stillwell Griggs, Sr. was a green grocer in Lakeville in the 1800s.

Keep ReadingShow less
soccer