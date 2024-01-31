SWSA Jumpfest returns for year 98

SALISBURY — Salisbury Winter Sports Association hosts the 98th annual Jumpfest Friday through Sunday, Feb. 2 to 4, at Satre Hill.

The three-day event, which features some of the best ski jumpers in the eastern division, attracts thousands of visitors who witness the excitement of live ski jumping at its best in a fun, party-like atmosphere.

Enjoy food trucks, craft beer, hot toddies and bonfires while watching jumpers fly up to 200 feet through the air at speeds of over 50 miles per hour.

Featured weekend events include Friday evening target jumping under the lights, which is fun for the jumpers and exciting for viewers as well as the zany Human Dog Sled race.

On Saturday, the Salisbury Invitational will be held with a fun junior competition in the morning. The Snow Ball with live music will take place at the Lakeville Town Grove Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships will be held. This is a very important event for jumpers, who will be vying for a spot on the Junior National Team.

Admission to all events, except the Snow Ball, is $15 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. There are discounts for seniors and veterans. Parking is free.

Jumpfest weekend schedule of events

Friday, Feb. 2

Friday Night Lights

Ticket booth opens at 6 p.m.

Target Jumping Under the Lights, 7 p.m.

Human Dogsled Races after target jumping

Saturday, Feb. 3

Junior Competition on 20M and 30M jumps at 9:30 a.m.

Salisbury Invitational Ski Jumping Competition

Practice, 11 a.m. to noon; competition at 1 p.m.

Snow Ball at the Lakeville Town Grove, 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Live music by the Steve Dunn Band. $20 entry fee, children 12 and under admitted free

Sunday, Feb. 4

Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships

Practice 11 a.m. to noon; competition at 1 p.m.

The eastern division Junior National Team will be named after Sunday’s competition.