99th Jumpfest competitors soar to great heights

Jack Kroll jumps for NYSEF.

Tom Brown
salisbury winter sports association

99th Jumpfest competitors soar to great heights

SALISBURY — Upon the conclusion of two days of competition at Satre Hill Feb. 1 and 2, Salisbury Winter Sports Association released official results for Jumpfest 2025.

Ski jumpers are scored by judges based on a combination of distance and style points. Listed here are scores and longest jump distance for the top jumpers in each category and event.

Some competitors took part in the Nordic Combined event, which includes ski jumping and cross-country skiing. Top finishing times and points are listed here.

The following clubs were represented on the podium: Salisbury Winter Sports Association (SWSA), New York Ski Educational Foundation (NYSEF), Ford Sayre (FS), Andover Outing Club (AOC), Lebanon Outing Club (LOC), Harris Hill Nordic (HHN).


Boyd Schaefer prepares for launch as competitors wait on the stairs.Randy O'Rourke


Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championship

Sunday, Feb. 2

K65 Jump

Female

1. Caroline Chor (FS) 174.9 points, 61 meters

2. Islay Sheil (SWSA) 79 points, 40.5 meters

3. Kerry Tole (AOC) 51 points, 38.5 meters

U16 Male

1. Eli Larkin (NYSEF) 201.7 points, 63 meters

2. Spencer Jones (HHN) 164.8 points, 57 meters

3. Boyd Schaefer (NYSEF) 116.7 points, 48.5 meters

U20 Male

1. Henry Loher (NYSEF) 244.4 points, 71 meters

2. Jack Kroll (NYSEF) 207.8 points, 64 meters

3. Mitchell Penning (NYSEF) 202 points, 64.5 meters


The Salisbury Invitational begins with a ceremonial run for the U.S. flag.Lans Christensen


Salisbury Invitational

Saturday, Feb. 1

K65 Jump

Female

1. Caroline Chor (FS) 154.8 points, 55.5 meters

2. Islay Sheil (SWSA) 68.6 points, 38.5 meters

3. Kerry Tole (AOC) 43.3 points, 35 meters

U16 Male

1. Spencer Jones (HHN) 169.5 points, 55 meters

2. Galen McCusker (LOC) 115.7 points, 47 meters

3. Boyd Schaefer (NYSEF) 113.6 points, 53 meters

Senior Male

1. Ryan Killion (AOC) 123.3 points, 50.5 meters

2. Nathan Lorrey (AOC) 95.3 points, 44 meters

3. Cameron Summerton (AOC) 58.8 points, 39 meters

U.S. Cup Male

1. Henry Loher (NYSEF) 221.8 points, 66 meters

2. Jack Kroll (NYSEF) 203.9 points, 63 meters

3. Mitchell Penning (NYSEF) 187.4 points, 61 meters

K20 Jump

U10 Female

1. Adalina Weibrecht (NYSEF) 118.8 points, 11 metersa

2. Willow Howe (NYSEF) 74.8 points, 7 meters

3. Oona Mascavage (SWSA) 70.3 points, 7 meters

U10 Male

1. Wyeth Taylor (SWSA) 142.3 points, 14 meters

2. Caleb Bodwell (SWSA) 118.2 points, 11 meters

3. Alex Gavula (NYSEF) 111.3 points, 11 meters


Mitchell Penning jumps for NYSEF. His long jump of the weekend was 64.5 meters, achieved on Saturday.Tom Brown


Nordic Combined

Saturday, Feb. 1

K65 Jump / 5-kilometer

Female

1. Caroline Chor (FS) 75.1 points, 15:36

U16 Male

1. Will Coffin (NYSEF) 45 points, 15:17

2. Galen McCusker (LOC) 54.9 points, 16:57

Senior Male

1. Burke Pekala (AOC) 42.3 points, 13:47

U.S. Cup Male

1. Jack Kroll (NYSEF) 101.7 points, 14:10

2. Duncan Van Dorn (NYSEF) 62.1 points, 13:00

3. Cadel Cox (NYSEF/AOC) 63.6 points, 13:07

K20 Jump / 3-kilometer

U10 Female

1. Adalina Weibrecht (NYSEF) 118.8 points, 12:19

2. Willow Howe (NYSEF) 74.8 points, 13:43

U10 Male

1. Wyeth Taylor (SWSA) 142.3 points, 8:01

2. Caleb Bodwell (SWSA) 118.2 points, 10:25

3. Frank Politi (NYSEF) 107.6 points, 12:11

4. Henry Sheil (SWSA) 85.8 points, 11:50

5. Camden Hubbard (SWSA) 97.2 points, 16:11

6. Emerson Bodwell (SWSA) 15.6 points, 18:58

Open Male

1. Matthew Tourville (AOC) 144 points, 11:16

For more information, visit jumpfest.org

salisbury winter sports association

Latest News

Honoring the past: bearing witness at Auschwitz

Honoring the past: bearing witness at Auschwitz
Barbed wire at Birkenau.
Natalia Zukerman

Jan. 27 marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. I traveled to Poland as part of a delegation for the commemoration and spent a few days before the event with my father and sister learning, remembering and gathering information.

My dad’s parents, Miriam and Yehuda, of blessed memory, were deported to Auschwitz -Birkenau from the Lódz Ghetto. They both had families that perished and met each other after the camp was liberated.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Dina La Fonte at Mountainside and the rise of the ‘sober curious’ movement

Dina La Fonte at Mountainside and the rise of the ‘sober curious’ movement

Dina La Fonte

Photo by Dina La Fonte

The “sober curious” movement has gained momentum in recent years, encouraging individuals to explore life without alcohol—whether for health reasons, personal growth, or simple curiosity. Dina La Fonte, a certified recovery coach, is theSenior Business Affairs Associate at Mountainside, an alcohol and drug addiction treatment center with a holistic approach to wellness that has several locations, including the one in Canaan, Connecticut. With nearly five years of sobriety, La Fonte blends professional expertise with lived experience, making her a powerful advocate for recovery.

Like many, La Fonte’s path to recovery was not just about removing alcohol; it was about rediscovering herself. “Once you get sober from a substance, whether it’s alcohol, drugs, gambling or what have you, emotional aspects of change come into place,” she explained. “It’s not a hard stop; it’s a continued process of integration and struggle.” Her own journey has led her to a career in recovery coaching, allowing her to help others find their own path.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Examining Mohawk Mountain’s rich history

Examining Mohawk Mountain’s rich history

James Shay signed copies of his book “Mohawk Mountain Skl Area: The Birth of Snowmaking” after a talk at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Feb. 2.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon hosted local author James Shay Feb. 2 for a talk on his new book “Mohawk Mountain Ski Area: The Birth of Snowmaking.”

The book follows the life of Mohawk founder Walt Schoenknecht and his important contributions to the sport of skiing.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk