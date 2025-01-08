salisbury winter sports association

SWSA film premiers at Colonial on Jan. 11

“The Jump,” a documentary about Salisbury Winter Sports Association (SWSA) , will show on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Colonial Theatre, 27 Railroad Street in North Canaan. The event is free to the first 120 attendees on a first come, first served basis.

The hour-long film was written, produced and directed by Rich Hanley, a Grammy-nominated filmmaker and professor emeritus at Quinnipiac University and covers the history of Satre Hill from its beginnings in the 1920s through 2014.

Featured in the documentary is Roy Sherwood, a hometown hero who overcame a bout of polio to compete in the 1956 Olympics.

The doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. with the film showing at 6 p.m. with remarks by Hanley. Also in attendance will be the film’s videographer Brad O’Connor, film editor Jim O’Connor and narrator Brian Smith.

Complimentary snacks will be provided by The Black Rabbit Bar and Grille.

After the documentary’s debut, it will air on Connecticut Public TV (CPTV) on the following dates: Jan. 13 at 10 p.m., Jan. 15 at 2 p.m., and Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. It will also air on CPTV Spirit on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m., Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. and Jan. 27 at 10 p.m.

To learn more about SWSA’s plans, programs and Jumpfest 2025 visit jumpfest.org.

'A Complete Unknown' — a talkback at The Triplex

Seth Rogovoy at the screening of “A Complete Unknown” at The Triplex.

Natalia Zukerman

When Seth Rogovoy, acclaimed author, critic, and cultural commentator of “The Rogovoy Report” on WAMC Northeast Public Radio, was asked to lead a talkback at The Triplex in Great Barrington following a screening of the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” he took on the task with a thoughtful and measured approach.

“I really try to foster a conversation and keep my opinions about the film to myself,” said Rogovoy before the event on Sunday, Jan. 5. “I want to let people talk about how they felt about it and then I ask follow-up questions, or people ask me questions. I don’t reveal a lot about my feelings until the end.”

On planting a Yellowwood tree

The author planted this Yellowwood tree a few years ago on some of his open space.

Fritz Mueller

As an inveterate collector of all possibly winter hardy East coast native shrubs and trees, I take a rather expansive view of the term “native”; anything goes as long as it grows along the East coast. After I killed those impenetrable thickets of Asiatic invasive shrubs and vines which surrounded our property, I suddenly found myself with plenty of open planting space.

That’s when, a few years ago, I also planted a Yellowwood tree, (Cladastris kentukea). It is a rare, medium-sized tree in the legume family—spectacular when in bloom and golden yellow in fall. In the wild, it has a very disjointed distribution in southeastern states, yet a large specimen, obviously once part of a long-gone garden, has now become part of the woods bordering Route 4 on its highest point between Sharon and Cornwall.

Schlock and Awful: winter edition

A scene from “Exterminators of the Year 3000”

Courtesy IMDB.COM

The Lakeville Journal’s Bad Cinema desk sincerely hopes everyone had something better to do last summer than sit inside and watch appallingly bad movies. Anything would do. Hiking. Antiquing. Going for coffee.

Even — and we realize this is strong stuff — writing poetry.

