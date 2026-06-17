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ski jumping

SWSA prepares to launch summer ski jumping at Satre Hill

SWSA prepares to launch summer ski jumping at Satre Hill

The 35-meter ski jumping hill and tower will soon be ready for summer use.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY – For generations, Satre Hill has come alive each winter as ski jumpers soar through the cold air during Jumpfest, which celebrated its 100th year in February. Soon, however, the iconic hill may be just as busy in the summer, as new infrastructure and artificial surfaces pave the way for year-round training.

The Salisbury Winter Sports Association (SWSA) is preparing to launch summer jumping, which could transform the venue into a nearly year-round jumping destination. SWSA hopes to attract young jumpers from New England and New York to train at Satre Hill during the summer, and eventually hopes to host a summer jumping event.

SWSA president Ken Barker said the ability to practice year-round helps the athletes. “Like any other sport, we can keep them focused and in the best condition,” he said.

Barker said the artificial surfaces, made out of plastic and ceramic, feel remarkably similar to real snow. One necessary component is running water, which is used to wet the surfaces being installed on the medium, 35-meter jump.

A well drilled last week marks a milestone for the venue.

“We’ve never had running water before,” said Barker on Saturday, June 13 at the hill as volunteers prepared for the next phase of the organization’s evolution. He said it’s been talked about for years.

Though the running water will not be used for snowmaking – Barker said the current operation relies on aging cisterns while SWSA develops plans for a future pond – it will support major events and will also make summer jumping possible.

Barker had samples of ceramic and plastic materials on hand. The plastic, he said, is called a shingle and will be attached to the landing hill in rows of eight. Installing them will take SWSA volunteers just a couple of days.

The ceramic tiles are being attached to the jump tower and must be screwed in, one at a time. Barker knows exactly how many there are – 680 – because he did the work.

He said one advantage of the ceramic tiles is that they make it unnecessary to add snow to the jump tower in the winter.

Not only will the water come in handy for off-season ski jumping, but also for big events like the Jane Lloyd Fund clambake set to take place in late July.

SWSA hopes to get its summer jumping activities underway by the end of July or beginning of August. Barker said there will likely be about two dozen participants, all youngsters from the Tri-State area who have been regular SWSA participants for years.

ski jumping

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