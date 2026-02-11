ski jumping

Skiers soar to Jumpfest podium

Galen McCusker jumps 32 meters, placing first in the K36 Male U14 event.

Tom Brown

SALISBURY — Winter athletes competed in ski jumping and cross country skiing over the course of Jumpfest Saturday, Feb. 7, and Sunday, Feb. 8.

The longest distance of the weekend was jumped by Mitchell Penning, who soared 72 meters on Sunday.

There were three ski jumps active for varying age groups — the K20, K36 and K65 jumps. Nordic combined competitors also took part in 1- to 5-kilometer cross country skiing events.

Ski clubs represented at Jumpfest 2026 were Salisbury Winter Sports Association (SWSA), Andover Outing Club (AOC), New York Ski Educational Foundation (NYSEF), Ford Sayre (FS), Harris Hill Nordic (HHN), Lebanon Outing Club (LOC), Plymouth Regional High School (PHS), Mount Washington Valley Ski Jumping (MWV) and Proctor Academy Andover (PAA).

Below are results for the ski jumping competitions at Jumpfest and results for Nordic combined.

Riley Klein

A ski jumper stops for a warm lunch at the food truck.

Ski jumping results

Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championship

K65 Male U16

1. Will Coffin (NYSEF) 70 meters, 220.6 points

2. Spencer Jones (HHN) 63.5 meters, 179 points

3. Galen McCusker (LOC) 60 meters, 178 points

K65 Ladies

1. Caroline Chor (FS) 65 meters, 191.6 points

2. Islay Sheil (SWSA/NYSEF) 52.5 meters, 136.3 points

3. Ariel Kobayashi (SWSA) 46.5 meters, 75.7 points

K65 Male U20

1. Mitchell Penning (NYSEF) 72 meters, 232.4 points

2. Henry Loher (NYSEF) 68.5 meters, 211.5 points

3. Eli Larkin (NYSEF) 61 meters, 186.8 points

K65 Senior

1. Sebastian Eisenbarth (AOC) 53 meters, 137.8 points

2 Burke Pekala (PAA) 52.5 meters, 128.1 points

3 Sebastian Christie (AOC) 44.5 meters, 82.7 points

Salisbury Invitational

K65 Male U16

1. Will Coffin (NYSEF) 70 meters, 214.4 points

2. Spencer Jones (HHN) 66 meters, 185.4 points

3. Elet McCusker (LOC) 58.5 meters, 151.3 points

K65 Ladies

1. Caroline Chor (FS) 63 meters, 191.1 points

2. Islay Sheil (SWSA/NYSEF) 50.5 meters, 128.4 points

3. Paisley Rancourt (AOC) 31 meters, 2.9 points

K65 U.S. Cup Male

1. Mitchell Penning (NYSEF) 70 meters, 220.5 points

2. Henry Loher (NYSEF) 67 meters, 213.8 points

3. Eli Larkin (NYSEF) 62.5 meters, 189.1 points

K65 Senior

1. Sebastian Eisenbarth (AOC) 53 meters, 130 points

2. Burke Pekala (PAA) 49.5 meters, 107.8 points

3. Sebastian Christie (AOC) 46 meters, 83.9 points

Small Hills

K20 Female U10

1. Adalina Weibrecht (NYSEF 2016 11 meters, 97.1 points

2. Maple Billings (HHN) 9 meters, 74 points

3. Francesca McLoughlin (SWSA) 7 meters, 50.9 points

4. Emerson McNiff (SWSA) 6.5 meters, 49 points

5. Aerin Sheil (SWSA) 6 meters, 37.9 points

6. Atalaya Annett (AOC) 5 meters, 33.6 points

7. Oona Mascavage (SWSA) 6 meters, 29.4 points

K20 Male U10

1. Wyeth Taylor (SWSA) 11.5 meters, 95.1 points

2. Frank Politi (NYSEF) 9.5 meters, 79.3 points

3. Tyler van Hoff (AOC 9.5 meters, 76.8 points

4. Phoenix Cook (NYSEF) 9 meters, 70.1 points

5. Mather Eckert (SWSA) 8.5 meters, 66.6 points

6. Bodhi Thomas (SWSA) 8 meters, 64.8 points

7. Roan Jack (SWSA) 2017 4.5 meters, 32.7 points

8. Clark Sielken (SWSA) 6 meters, 30.6 points

9. Wes Kobayashi (SWSA/AOC) 3 meters, 14.8 points

K20 Female U12

1. Catherine Chor (FS) 12.5 meters, 106.6 points

2. Elena van Hoff (AOC) 11 meters, 90.7 points

3. Charlotte Milner (SWSA) 10.5 meters, 85.9 points

4. Willow Howe (NYSEF) 10 meters, 81.1 points

5. Nadia Geil (NYSEF) 9 meters, 76.4 points

K20 Male U12

1. Myles Billings (HHN) 11 meters, 95.7 points

2. Henry Sheil (SWSA) 10.5 meters, 84 points

3. Quinn McNiff (SWSA) 10 meters, 81.6 points

4. Liam Simon (FS) 10.5 meters, 78.7 points

5. Camden Hubbard (SWSA) 9.5 meters, 76.3 points

6. Caleb Bodwell (SWSA) 10 meters, 75.3 points

K20 Open Female

1. Bridget Metcalf (SWSA) 11.5 meters, 94.1 points

2. Kennedy Leonard (FS) 10 meters, 84.5 points

K20 Open Male

1. Nathaniel Clark (NYSEF) 15 meters, 141.7 points

2. Augustus Tripler (SWSA) 13 meters, 114.9 points

3. Gregory Bertasso (NYSEF) 13 meters, 108.8 points

4. Edward Bertapelle (SWSA) 11.5 meters, 108.1 points

K36 Female U14

1. Bridget Metcalf (SWSA) 18.5 meters

2. Adalina Weibrecht (NYSEF) 16 meters

3. Charlotte Milner (SWSA) 15 meters

4. Nadia Geil (NYSEF) 15 meters

5. Elena van Hoff (AOC) 13 meters

6. Willow Howe (NYSEF) 13 meters

K36 Male U14

1. Galen McCusker (LOC) 32 meters, 91.2 points

2. Elet McCusker (LOC) 31.5 meters, 84 points

3. Anders Holland (FS) 32 meters, 80.4 points

4. Wyeth Taylor (SWSA) 27.5 meters, 57 points

5. Ethan Gong (AOC) 27.5 meters, 51.6 points

6. Augustus Tripler (SWSA) 26 meters, 33.6 points

7. Edward Bertapelle (SWSA) 20 meters, 4.8 points

8. Caleb Bodwell (SWSA) 20 meters, 2.4 points

9. Frank Politi (NYSEF) 19 meters

10. Camden Hubbard (SWSA) 15 meters

K36 Open Female

1. Nenah Billin (PHS) 28 meters, 57 points

2. Paisley Rancourt (AOC) 23 meters, 21 meters

3. Hailey Garnsey (AOC) 19.5 meters, 0.6 points

4. Victoria Bertapelle (SWSA) 18.5 meters

K36 Open Male

1. Spencer Jones (HHN) 33 meters, 91.2 points

2. Timothy Tourville (AOC) 28 meters, 60.6 points

3. Kaelan Mullen-Leathem (MWV) 28 meters, 55.2 points

4. Bennett MacCulloch (AOC) 26.5 meters, 49.8 points


Nordic combined results

K65 (5 km) Male U16

1. Will Coffin (NYSEF) 103.4 points, 12:14:58 minutes

2. Galen McCusker (LOC) 49.5 points, 12:16:37 minutes

K65 (5 km) Ladies

1. Caroline Chor (FS) 97.7 points, 12:16:17 minutes

2. Paisley Rancourt (AOC) -35.9 points, 12:18:44 minutes

K65 (5 km) Male U.S. Cup

1. Cadel Cox (NYSEF) 72.7 points, 12:14:14 minutes

K36 (2 km) Male Open

1. Nathanial Clark (NYSEF) 224.4 points, 8:10 minutes

K20 (1 km) Male U10

1. Wyeth Taylor (SWSA) 95.1 points, 4:07 minutes

2. Tyler van Hoff (AOC) 76.8 points, 4:08 minutes

3. Frank Politi, (NYSEF) 79.3 points, 4:12 minutes

4. Phoenix Cook (NYSEF) 70.1 points, 4:31 minutes

5. Bodhi Thomas (SWSA) 64.8 points, 8:52 minutes

K20 (1 km) Female U10

1. Adalina Weibrecht (NYSEF) 97.1 points, 5:10 minutes

2. Emerson McNiff (SWSA) 49 points, 7:47 minutes

3. Aerin Sheil (SWSA) 37.9 points, 7:53 minutes

K20 (1.5 km) Male U12

1. Caleb Bodwell (SWSA) 75.3 points, 7:57 minutes

2. Henry Sheil (SWSA) 84.0 points, 8:38 minutes

3. Camden Hubbard (SWSA) 76.3 points, 10:43 minutes

4. Quinn McNiff (SWSA) 81.6 points, 11:08 minutes

K20 (1.5 km) Female U12

1. Nadia Geil (NYSEF) 76.4 points, 6:23 minutes

2. Elena van Hoff (AOC) 90.7 points, 6:51 minutes

3. Catherine Chor (FS) 106.6 points, 7:19 minutes

4. Willow Howe (NYSEF) 81.1 points, 6:52 minutes

5. Charlotte Milner (SWSA) 85.9 points, 8:40 minutes

K10 (2 km) Male U14

1. Elet McCusker (LOC) 271.2 points, 6:52 minutes

2. Anders Holland (FS) 267.6 points, 7:08 minutes

3. Augustus Tripler (SWSA) 220.8 points, 13:32 minutes

ski jumping

