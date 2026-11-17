Anyone with the misfortune — er, the unbridled joy — of having a fly-fisherperson on the Christmas list knows the problem. In a sport where idiosyncrasy is an art form, how does the gift giver find something the giftee will use?
Also, how can this be accomplished without spending vast sums?
So we’ll keep this as generic and inexpensive as possible.
Over a half-century of flinging the baited hook, I have cycled through a bewildering assortment of packs and vests.
Here’s what I have settled on for 90% of my stream and river fishing: a Umpqua Northfork waist pack ($99.95). It’s big enough to hold several fly boxes (more on this below). It can be worn around the waist or, with the deployment of the included neck strap, it can be cinched up higher on the torso and function as a chest pack.
The best thing about this pack is it is big enough for what I need and not big enough to bring every darn thing I might possibly use. The latter is my default setting, and I’ve been fighting it for 50-plus years.
Fly boxes
I debated taking a photo of my fly boxes, which are in a big cardboard box that rides around in the back of the car. I decided against it. It’s too depressing.
Here’s what I have used a lot in recent seasons: a Tacky Pescador Mag-Pad box, size small ($29.95). It fits in a shirt pocket, holds plenty of flies and has a magnetic thingy for specks (tiny flies). Two of these is usually enough for 90% of my kind of trout fishing. Obviously, you’re not going to get a bunch of streamers into one of these, but dries, nymphs, wets and specks fit just fine.
Rods
Let’s say your angler has expressed frustration with whatever was inherited from Uncle Ralph. Let’s also concede that a 9-foot, 5-weight rod is the standard trout rod for good reason — you can use everything from specks to small streamers with this configuration.
Mindful of our rapidly dwindling bank account, we alight on the entry-level rod from Echo, the Lift ($175). It’s a rod with a forgiving action and enough juice to punch a cast through the wind.
For about $250, you can find this rod in a kit with a reel, line and a case that holds it all. Tempting, but I don’t think much of the reels.
You’re better off with the Redington Crosswater 4/5/6 reel, a great deal at $89.99. Lightweight, sturdy enough and easy to switch spools or go from left- to right-hand retrieve. Extra spools are $39.95.
Bleak midwinter department
Let’s face it. Your giftee isn’t going fishing on Dec. 26. So how do we while away the endless weeks waiting for winter to cheese it?
John Gierach, who died in 2024, was the best fly-fishing writer since I don’t know who. Simon & Schuster has brought out a handsome 40th anniversary hardcover edition of Gierach’s best-known book, “Trout Bum” ($29.95).
And let’s not forget Steve Culton’s new “Fly Fishing Guide to the Farmington River” ($39.95). This is the single best guide to any river I have ever read. Ten minutes with this book, and I about doubled my knowledge of Connecticut’s most famous and frustrating trout fishery.