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Small trout, big lasagna and bad movies

Small trout, big lasagna and bad movies

The Men of CACA. From left, the author, Steve DeSimone, and Tom Gallucio.

Gary Dodson

I recently convened the fall meeting of CACA, which stands for Cinema, Angling and Culinary Appreciation.

This takes place in Phoenicia, New York. We fish all day, make a bountiful dinner, and watch the world’s worst movies.

CACA was founded about 25 years ago, back when we had to worry about the elderly VCR eating the tape of “Death Race 2000.”

Attending this year were Steve DeSimone, who I met in the sixth grade, and my itinerant attorney Tom Gallucio.

Steve is gainfully employed and could only manage a couple of days. Tom wanders the nation with a small camper, so he was underfoot the entire week.

When the cool weather begins and he starts to molt, he knows it’s time to head south. So this was his last hurrah in the Northeast.

The culinary appreciation began when Tom made a 15 pound lasagna. We weighed it to be sure. It lasted all week.

On the cinema front, the big discovery was John Boorman’s 1974 ode to weirdness, “Zardoz.”

Whatever you do, do not Google the words “Zardoz” and “Sean Connery” and then select “images.”

If you do you will see something that cannot be unseen. And because this is a family newspaper, that’s all I have to say on the subject.

The angling was so-so. The Esopus was suffering from turbidity, so we concentrated on tributaries, which were running clear.

What we were hoping for was brown trout ready to put on the nosebag.

What we found were small wild rainbows.

I caught my fish on Leadwing Coachmen wet flies and small, heavy Bread and Butter and Surveyor nymphs.

Here in Connecticut, the stocking trucks have been rolling and a trip to the Blackberry, Housatonic or Farmington will probably be rewarding.

Patrick L. Sullivan
Senior Reporter
Patrick Sullivan has been a reporter for The Lakeville Journal since 2004, covering everything from town meetings to local characters and the outdoors. He grew up in Northern Virginia but spent summers on Mount Riga in Salisbury, giving him a lifelong connection to the Northwest Corner. A graduate of Denison University, Patrick is also the author of Tangled Lines, the newspapers’ popular fly-fishing column—making The Lakeville Journal, as far as anyone knows, the only newspaper in Connecticut with a regular fly-fishing columnist. He once received a fan letter from England, which he considers sufficient evidence that his work has achieved international acclaim.
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