Tangled research and development
Patrick L. Sullivan
The third week of July was hot and sticky and trout fishing opportunities were limited, so Gary Dodson and I went on a research and development mission in the Catskills.
One spot was a generally cold stream that runs into one of the New York City reservoirs. I’m being coy because this particular cat isn’t exactly out of the bag but it has ripped it up some.
On the upstream side of the bridge it’s a medium-sized brook with a lot of wild browns and rainbows, plus occasional brookies that are stocked in private water further up.
On the downstream side there is a big pool by the bridge which is gin clear most days and has large browns and rainbows that like to ignore flies.
Further down a bit the stream melds with the reservoir, gets a lot warmer, and it’s a real crap shoot as to what’s on the end of the line.
Could be a perch, a sunfish, a carp…or if all goes well, a smallmouth bass.
Gary concentrated on the bridge pool and I clambered downstream to try and annoy a smallie.
Which I did, after several false starts with suicidal and tiny bluegills.
The winning combo proved to be a size 12 Surveyor nymph, usually deployed in a tight line rig for trout, but in this case attached on a short dropper (18 inches) to a size 6 Chubby Chernobyl.
The Chubby disappeared, I applied the upward lift, and the best smallie so far in 2025 obliged by jumping a couple of times before coming fairly meekly to the net. It was about 15 inches long, four inches wide, and starting to turn the bronze color of the adult smallmouth.
What made this doubly satisfying was I did it with light trout tackle -- a four weight rod and 4X tippet.
The boys at the fly shop will tell you this can’t be done, which I always take as a direct challenge.
Next up was the East Branch of the Delaware near Downsville. Different set of problems here, starting with a water temperature of about 50, a difficult trail, and mud that threatened to suck your boot off your foot.
Neither one of us had thought to bring anything warm to go under the waders, and why would we? It was 90-odd degrees out.
And then there was the fog caused by cold water meeting hot air.
Gary Dodson trying to get something going in the frigid, foggy East Branch of the Delaware River in mid-July.Patrick L. Sullivan
All I got out of this was a good photo of Gary in the mist.
Next week I segue into fishing for largemouth bass (primarily) in a lake from a pontoon boat and/or belly boat.
I am a relative newbie at bass fishing with a fly rod, having only practiced it for 20-odd years.
Because I am unencumbered by conventional wisdom, I have developed or acquired techniques that the above-mentioned boys at the fly shop would scoff at.
Such as the Yo-Yo Method. When I read about this online I thought the name came from the fact that anyone doing this would feel like a yo-yo. Wrong.
What you do is attach a heavy fly like a conehead Wooly Bugger to a short leader, say five feet.
Then attach two to three feet of stout tippet material to the bend of the hook with a clinch knot, and tie on a hard popper or other buoyant fly.
The heavy fly drags the buoyant fly down after it, but the latter is trying to go upwards.
This is exaggerated by short, abrupt jerks on the line, which causes the popper to go up and down.
This drives bass crazy.
The Crawl ‘n’ Troll: The lake I fish almost always has a steady west to east wind, so it is entirely practical to go up the lake (“up” meaning “west”) and float back with the surface current and wind, trolling a fly or two behind.
One problem is the lake isn’t that deep, 10-15 feet most of the way, and there’s a lot of vegetation on the bottom that will snag your fly if it gets too deep. On sunny and hot days, the bass like to lurk in this vegetation.
This is the only time I have ever found an intermediate line to be of any use. It sinks, but very slowly, and allows me to drift weighted flies like the Conehead Wooly just above the vegetation. If I get snagged, I shorten the leader up. If I’m not getting any hits, I lengthen the leader a bit.
I generally use a nine foot, eight weight rod for this work, although sometimes I fool around with a 10 weight (so I can justify continuing to own it) or something much lighter (so I can brag about it to the boys at the fly shop).
But an eight weight is a good all-around choice.
You want short, stout leaders. The lightest I go is usually 2X.Bass are not leader-shy, and you will be chucking big flies. Using a long leader in these circs is absolutely begging to get a hook in the ear.
Get a weight forward line in a bass taper, with the bulk of the weight concentrated in the first 15 feet of a 90 foot line. The poppers catch a lot of wind, and you’ll be glad of the extra heft to punch through.
For flies, you want poppers. I prefer hard poppers to the deer hair or foam variety. A few big hopper and or beetle patterns will also work, as will a big Stimulator.
For subsurface, which is where the bulk of the action is, you need nothing more complicated than an assortment of big Wooly Buggers in various colors: Sizes 2-8 in olive, black, brown, and white. Get weighted ones, either conehead or beadhead, and save yourself the trouble of adding split shot to the leader. And always get the rubber legs if available.
If you want to get semi-fancy, the Big Y Fly Company sells an excellent bass streamer called the Bass Vampire. It’s purple with yellow dumbbell eyes and comes on a 2/0 hook, which qualifies as a deadly weapon in most states.
Be prepared for a psychic change. This is very different than prowling a trout stream. It’s not just chuck and duck, but it’s not especially subtle, either.
And with several highly unpleasant trips to the dermatologist in my immediate past, I urge you to slather on the sunscreen, and reapply it frequently, while wearing your enormous hat.
AMENIA — Peggy Ann McEnroe, 60, a lifelong area resident, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 4, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.Peggy Ann was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Sweet & Savory café in Amenia, New York (formerly known as Back in the Kitchen).
Peggy had a passion for food and travel and her creativity and generosity knew no bounds. Born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas McEnroe and Caroline Ann McEnroe.She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Purchase.
Peggy is survived by her sister, Colleen McEnroe (Philip (Pete) Evans) of Bethesda, Maryland; her brothers, W. Patrick McEnroe (Lisa Roberts-McEnroe) of Rhinebeck, New York, and Kieran McEnroe of Amenia, New York. She is also survived by nieces, Sarah (Sally) Evans, Ryan McEnroe, Christy McEnroe, Kerry McEnroe, Katerin McEnroe, and nephews, Philip Evans (fiancé Rebecca Krysiak) and Carlin McEnroe, and her maternal aunt, Agnes Redmond of Smithtown, New York, as well as many cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a nephew, Gavin McEnroe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Rd., Amenia, New York, with Rev. Andrew O’Connor officiating.Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia, New York.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Little Guild (animal shelter), 285 Sharon Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT06796 (or online at https://www.littleguild.org) or Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Rd., Amenia, NY12501.
To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
WASSAIC — Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti, 87, passed away July 13, 2025, in Barre, Vermont.
Born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut to Hazen and Helen Moody, she spent her early years in Wassaic, New York and graduated from the first graduating class of Webutuck Central High School in 1955. She attended New Paltz College and then worked for the Dutchess County Supervisors Office in Poughkeepsie, New York.She married David Lamberti on Oct. 10, 1959, in Wassaic and moved to Vermont.
She began her career at the Vermont State Liquor Board and remained with them loyally for eleven years. In addition to her job, she also contributed to the success of her husband’s monument drafting studio. Her most important role in life was being a mother to her three children.
She was a woman with humble tastes and found contentment doing everyday tasks and providing a welcoming home for friends and family. With a love of the English language, her passions included word puzzles and learning on the computer. Her selfless and kind demeanor made the Lamberti house in Williamstown, Vermont, a center for family. Her memory lives on in the heart and minds of everyone who was fortunate enough to cross paths with her.
She is survived by her husband, David, and three children; Lisa Hard of Enfield, New Hampshire, David Lamberti and his wife, Joy, of St. George, Vermont, and Rhonda Warren and her husband, Don, of Clifton Park, New York. In addition to her husband and children, she is also survived by her granddaughter, Brittany Hard, sister Susan Metcalfe and husband John T. Metcalfe, and sister-in-law Caroline Tucker-Stook, as well as her nieces and nephews.
On Sunday, July 27, 2025, therewas a gathering of close friends and family at the Barre Elks Club in Barre.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Central Vermont Humane Society, 1589 VT-14S, East Montpelier, VT05651.
SOUTHFIELD, Mass — Lynn Chase of Southfield, Massachusetts, passed away on July 30, 2025, at Berkshire Medical Center after a courageous seven-month battle with an aggressive cancer. Despite the challenges, Lynn continued to inspire those around her with her strength and determination.
How do you begin to talk about the extraordinary life of Lynn Chase?
A native New Yorker, Lynn Chase graduated from Bennett College and completed her studies at the New York School of Interior Design. Lynn was a lover of animals from birth, and had a habit of rescuing any animal in need, from birds to squirrels, sneaking them into her room and nursing them back to health. This deep connection with nature was a driving force in her life and work.
In the 1970s, Lynn traveled extensively through Africa and South America, and it was there she found the inspiration that shaped the rest of her life. Those travels led to her spectacular body of work — paintings and sketches, porcelain dinnerware collections and giftware, and home furnishing designs unlike anything else, which she brought to the world first for Lenox china, and then under the name Lynn Chase Designs LCD, which she launched in 1988.
Lynn’s collections celebrated jaguars, monkeys, tigers, parrots, sea life, and many more, becoming not just beautiful objects, but statements of her deep fascination with wildlife. Lynn Chase’s Jaguar Jungle design won Best Pattern and the Impact Award at the International Tabletop Association in 1991 despite being told that no one would “eat off animals, or black plates.”Her stunning Harmony Bowl paid homage to wildlife species of the land, sea, and air from the seven continents, and was one of her favorite designs.
Her following was large and loyal. People from all over the world collected her work. Her friends often shared stories of being at a dinner party and finding her designs on the table. It was striking that people hadn’t just bought her tableware because it was beautiful; they bought it because it spoke to them personally.
Lynn’s love of wildlife went far beyond her art. She founded the Lynn Chase Wildlife Foundation, an independent nonprofit dedicated to preserving endangered animals around the globe. The fund has contributed much-needed funds to the Cheetah Conservation Fund in Namibia and the Amboseli Trust for Elephants in Kenya (where she also served on its board), among others.
She was a woman of great integrity, of immense talent, and of a generosity that matched her passions. Lynn touched so many lives, and while her loss is felt deeply, her work, her vision, and her compassion will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her—and in the homes of people around the world who still set their tables with her creations.
Lynn Chase was predeceased by her father, Paul Jerome Chase, and her mother, Mary (Jennings) Chase of New York. On May 2, 1998, Lynn married Richard (Dick) A. Flintoft in New York, and together they enjoyed a full and happy life in New York City and Southfield, Massachusetts, until he died in 2020.
Surviving Lynn are her sister Susan (Edward “Ned”) Culver of Wayland, Massachusetts and Charleston, South Carolina, and brother Brewster (Marilyn) Jennings Chase of Ithaca, New York; her nieces Jennings Lee Camerson (Charleston, South Carolina) and Anne (Dawson) Culver Bird (Norfolk, Virginia); her special stepsons Philip Grant (Jennie) Flintoft of Millerton, New York, and Peter (Yuliya) Flintoft of New York, New York.
Lynn leaves countless beloved friends in the Massachusetts Berkshires, Connecticut, New York, throughout the U.S., and around the world, all of whom she loved and who love her. Our lives will never be the same without her.
Finally, Lynn was grateful to her outstanding doctors and medical providers at Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
A Celebration of Life for Lynn is being planned for this autumn.
SHARON — Kim Roberta Andrews, aged 70, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2025, at her home in Sharon.
Kim was born on Feb. 19, 1955, to Robert and Thelma Andrews in Huntington, New York.
She had a loving and happy upbringing alongside her brother, Kevin.Kim loved boating with her father, horseback riding and lived a happy childhood. She met the love of her life in 1982, William Marshall.They relocated to Connecticut in 1986.
Kim and Bill were the caretakers of the Holly House Museum for many years until Bill’s passing in 2007.
Eventually Kim moved to Sharon where she has resided for over ten years.
Kim loved her garden, feeding the hummingbirds, reading and painting.
She is survived by her brother, Kevin, and sister-in-law, Anne, her nephew, Christoper and wife, Amanda, niece Amanda and husband, Daniel, and nephew, Justin.
She loved the stars, astrology and sci-fi movies.She loved the holidays, loved the fall season, the Christmas holidays and above all Christmas music.
She loved to laugh.Kim is now at peace with her life partner, Bill. The stars and heavens just became brighter.
She will be missed. This obituary was lovingly composed by her beloved family.
A graveside service and burial took place on Aug. 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Salisbury Cemetery, Undermountain Road, Salisbury, CT. Pastor Jan Brooks officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, plant a tree in Kim’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com