The buzz about e-bikes

Shepherd Myers retrofits bicycles to add battery power in his Salisbury garage.

Copey Rollins
bikes

The buzz about e-bikes

The rolling hills of the Northwest Corner have long drawn bikers looking for quiet roads and scenic views. Whether peddling by foot or riding on a motorcycle, it’s common to see people traveling on two wheels.

Recently a new two-wheeler has emerged on the scene: Electric bikes, or bicycles with a battery-powered motor. E-bikes offer ease of use for recreational riders and can even serve as a car replacement for the more dedicated cyclist.

The primary types of e-bikes are pedal assisted, where pedaling engages the motor, and throttle powered, which allows riders to access battery power without pedaling. Combined sensor systems have developed as a way to provide a more customized riding experience. Retrofitting standard bicycles into motorized e-bikes is another option for riders.

Several e-bike shops have popped up in Litchfield County and the state has joined in with rebate programs to fund select e-bikes.

One of the things that makes e-bikes so popular is the versatility: “Everybody wants something different,” said Bob Ensign, owner of Covered Bridge Electric Bikes, which has locations in West Cornwall, North Canaan, and Kent.

Ensign went on to explain that while some may want an e-bike to help them travel long distances, others need one in order to make biking an activity that they can actually participate in. Ensign talked about how many young people, especially teenagers, are jumping on the trend because it’s fun and their friends are doing it. He noted that for some, e-bikes have become an essential form of travel.

A wide range of e-bikes can be seen, and rented, at Covered Bridge Electric Bikes.Copey Rollins

To support the growing trend, the Connecticut Department of Energy and the Environment (DEEP) has implemented a grant program to help some people using e-bikes for transportation as a way to save both money and the environment. These rebates are available only for bikes that will be used as a primary source of transportation and have restrictions based on income level or the demographics of where the owner lives.

“It’s 10 miles to work,” said Shepherd Myers of Lakeville, when asked about his experience using e-bikes to commute. “But as long as you can plug the thing in on the other end and you have a safe place to put it, it’s totally doable.”

Myers first got into e-bikes during the pandemic when he experimented with retrofitting his road bike to become motorized.

“Most people drive a few miles to just do a few small things,” he noted. “If you just need to go to the hardware store for something small, do you really need to drive a several-ton car for a mile when you can be outside enjoying the elements?”

Shepard is not only a fan of new e-bikes, but he also believes that retrofitting an old bike with a motor is a great way to extend its life and make it more fun and accessible.

Both Ensign and Myers believe that e-bikes have very few real shortcomings. The only difficulty, Ensign said, is picking the right one, since there are a lot of options that are new to most people. For most it is best to go to a store and work with a professional to select the right bike; however, for some it may be best to look into retrofitting a standard bike they’re already comfortable with.

E-bikes are are quickly making their way into the garages and paths of Northwest Connecticut. As the technology continues to improve, it’s safe to predict that these bikes will increase even more in popularity.

bikes

Latest News

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

This smallmouth bass ignored the tempting green Gurgler and instead took a reverse-hackle wet fly typically used in Tenkara angling. Fish are funny that way.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The dog days have arrived.

This phrase refers to the summer, which brings heat, which makes trout unhappy.

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Cool coffee granitas

Cool coffee granitas

Second helpings of coffee granitas are usually required.

Eliza Osborne

As I write, it is about a thousand degrees. And said to be staying there as we slog through this existential climate change, which I believe used to be known as summer. I was going to write about new and exciting developments in the pizza world, but probably no one south of the Nordkapp is going to turn on an oven much before October if this keeps up. So pizza will have to wait for who knows when, and, instead, I’ll offer something that’s really cold, really easy, and really good. You’ll love it, I promise.

Hang on a minute, I have to go open the refrigerator door and lie down on the floor in front of it for a while first. Be right back . . .

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends founder Ruthann Olsson.

Jennifer Almquist

For the past 17 years, a community of artists have shown a visual feast of their paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and decorative arts in an annual exhibition in Norfolk.

Following tradition, more than thirty members of Norfolk Artists & Friends (NAF), a membership organization of professional artists, will be showing their artwork this summer in a group exhibit at the Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate in Norfolk from Aug. 1 to 4. The show is sponsored by the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival – Yale School of Music, to which 15% of the sales is donated.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

Now celebrating its 29th year, The Litchfield Jazz Festival will take place July 26-28 at the Tisch Auditorium and the Bourne Courtyard at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut.

Presented by Litchfield Performing Arts, the festival began as a classical series supplemented with dance and theater and jazz. Executive Director Vita West Muir spent time consulting with jazz gurus like DJ Ken Woods from WPBX Long Island, going to concerts, visiting other festivals in New York and New Orleans, and gathering advice from friends.

Keep ReadingShow less
music festival