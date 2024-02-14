The Lakeville Journal - February 15, 2024

Download directly

Latest News

Joan Baez coming to The Triplex

Joan Baez coming to The Triplex
Joan Baez
Frederic Legrand/Shutterstock

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, is gearing up for an event Saturday, March 2, with a screening of “I Am a Noise” and a talkback featuring two of the film’s directors, Miri Navasky and Karen O’Connor, alongside a special appearance by the subject of the documentary herself — the legendary Joan Baez.

“I Am a Noise” began filming in 2013 and took many years to complete. Navasky and O’Connor, longtime collaborators, paused production for a time to work on another film, “Growing Up Trans,” for the PBS documentary series “Frontline.” They resumed work on the Baez film when she announced her farewell tour in 2017.

Keep ReadingShow less
music documentaries

Student art show shines with contemporary talent

Student art show shines with contemporary talent

Gabe Heebner, a senior at HVRHS, was awarded “Best in Show” at the student art show at the KAA on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Leila Hawken

Now well into its 101st year of serving the community, the nonprofit Kent Art Association (KAA) opened its 32nd annual student art show Saturday, Feb. 10, attracting student artists, their teachers and the arts community to celebrate the wealth of young talent being nurtured in area public and private schools.

Participating in this year’s show were students from seven area schools, including Millbrook (New York) High School, Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS), Forman School, Marvelwood School, The Frederick Gunn School, The Hotchkiss School and The Kent School.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent art association

Valentine’s Day thoughts on how to find love, happiness and a really good dessert

Valentine’s Day thoughts on how to find love, happiness and a really good dessert
Eliza Osborne

Just a few days ago it was raining so hard the bounce could fill your shoes.

Snow this week, though, with plenty of dark days still ahead giving good reasons for staying close to home.

Keep ReadingShow less
valentine's day