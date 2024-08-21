Torrington dispensary lifts community

TORRINGTON — The Higher Collective opened its fifth recreational marijuana dispensary in Connecticut June 2. The location at 53 McDermott Ave. in Torrington is owned by Monique and Zerrell “Z” Stallings.



The couple is originally from Hartford and partnered with Higher Collective to open the second adult-use dispensary in Litchfield County. During an interview Aug. 15, Z explained how his store is taking a different approach to the end of cannabis prohibition.

In addition to THC products and accessories, the Higher Collective, whose motto is “Stay Lifted,” hosts events throughout the week. “Food Truck Fridays,” where mobile eateries set up in the parking lot, “Wheel Wednesdays,” in which customers can spin a wheel for free prizes, and “Community Saturdays,” when nonprofits and organizations can set up booths on the property and engage with community members.

“We want to be the community cannabis spot. The people’s champ,” Stallings said, adding that he is working on acquiring a projector and screen to host movie nights. He noted he will show old movies so not to compete with the Apples Cinema theater across the street.

The interior of the Torrington location is welcoming and brightly lit. Products are displayed in glass cases and cheerful hosts greet guests as they enter past merchandise and cannabis historical information from ancient discovery to the present day.

“We want this to be like a museum,” said Stallings. “That’s the future.”

Higher Collective sources cannabis flower from all six approved growers in Connecticut and edibles from the nine licensed manufacturers. Stallings added that the Torrington location has “the best bong display on this side of the state.”

The Stallingses hold majority ownership in the Torrington operation but partner with Higher Collective, who helped with the initial investment, permitting process and ongoing management. The statewide dispensary chain works with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) social equity partners to expand across Connecticut.

At present, 12 employees staff the Torrington store, but that figure is rising as business picks up. Online pre-ordering has been popular, said Stallings, and the addition of an in-store ATM and accepting mobile pay has increased purchasing options for customers.

“I think the future is just about being part of the community. The more we’re a part of the community, the more we’ll grow,” Stallings said.