Town plan under review

SALISBURY — Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission met Monday, Oct. 7 to revise and incorporate public comments into the draft of the ten-year Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), which is due to update this year.

Over the course of the three-hour meeting, P&Z meticulously combed every page of the 121-page document, addressing stylistic and formatting concerns alongside input gleaned from the public engagement meeting held on Sept. 30. At that meeting, the Commission fielded comments from the public on a draft of the document, both from a live audience and from written letters submitted prior to the workshop.

P&Z Chair Michael Klemens expressed his gratitude to the community for its participation in developing the document: “I’m very pleased with participation both at the public engagement meeting and through the written comments,” he said. He emphasized that the public commentary was very helpful in developing the draft to send out for review.

The POCD is “an advisory framework to address long-term community needs consistent with the Growth Management Principles of the State of Connecticut’s Conservation and Development Plan,” as per the Salisbury town website. Salisbury’s last POCD was approved in 2012, and Connecticut state law required municipalities to update the plan every decade. Due to Covid-19 related concerns, the town was granted until the end of 2024 to complete document, a deadline the commission must meet in order to ensure discretionary state funding.

P&Z submitted the edited document on schedule to the Northwest Hills Council of Governments and the Salisbury Board of Selectman for a statutory 65-day review period.

Latest News

Finding my footing: adventures in a new home

Finding my footing: adventures in a new home
Scenes from a day of exploration and hydration in the Northwest Corner.
Alec Linden

On a cloudy Wednesday at the start of October, my girlfriend, Taylor, and I decided to enjoy the autumn afternoon by getting off our laptops and into the woods for some much needed movement. Having just moved to Norfolk as a new reporter for the Lakeville Journal, I was on the hunt for panoramic views of the landscape I now call home, accessible with the hour and a half of daylight left to us. Haystack Tower it was.

I’m not entirely unfamiliar with the landscapes of the Northwest Corner: I visited family and friends in the region as a child and would drive up on high school joyrides from my home in Westchester County. But calling somewhere home brings new meaning to a place, and I was eager to see a familiar view with a new sense of belonging.

Keep ReadingShow less
reporter's notebook

Kent unveils juried art show

Kent unveils juried art show
Leila Hawken

Chilly rain sprinkles did not keep area art lovers away from the opening of the Kent Art Association’s Fall Juried Art Show on Sunday, Oct. 13. Judges for the event were association members Liz Maynard and Conrad Levenson. The show will continue until Saturday, Nov. 2, during the association's open hours.

Kent artist and long-term resident Carolyn Millstein (above) paused for a photo next to her piece, “Near Oakdale."

art show

SHELTER show opens at Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk

SHELTER show opens at Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk
Natalia Zukerman

“SHELTER,” an art exhibit supporting The Gathering Place opened on Suday, Oct. 12, at the Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk, Conn. Featuring works by fourteen area artists, proceeds from sales will benefit The Gathering Place based in Torrington, Conn., which provides essential services to the homeless across 26 towns in Litchfield County. Open weekdays, this vital resource offers everything from hot showers and laundry facilities to housing assistance. The exhibit runs through Nov. 24.

exhibit