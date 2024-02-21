kent board of selectmen

Town planning to assume responsibility for local cemeteries

KENT — After months of consideration of disbanding the Kent Cemetery Association, the Board of Selectmen reviewed a nearly final draft of a new cemetery ordinance at a special workshop meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6.

If the new ordinance is approved at a town meeting, the town would take on responsibility for Kent’s six cemeteries, disbanding the association.

The selectmen voted unanimously to approve the new ordinance, pending one final review by the town attorney.

All assets of the Association will be transferred to a special account within the town budget. The town will appropriate funds to the new committee for cemetery operations.

The six cemeteries to be included are Bulls Bridge, Congregational, Flanders, Good Hill, Skiff Mountain and St. Andrew’s. Considered a department of the town, the new Cemetery Committee would consist of five volunteer members to be appointed by the Board of Selectmen. One member would serve for two years, two for four years and two for six years to stagger the term expiration dates.

“The ordinance should recognize the new cemetery committee and assume the obligations of the committee members,” advised town attorney Randall DiBella, who was present at the meeting. He added that the committee must be responsible for establishing and maintaining cemetery operations.

“We don’t want an ordinance with a lot of detail,” DiBella said, cautioning that a public hearing process would be required to make any change in an ordinance. Most operational questions, DiBella advised, could be administered by the committee’s cemetery rules and regulations, where changes could be recorded and implemented by simple action of that committee.

The schedule of fees should be found in the committee’s regulations, not in the ordinance itself, agreed Selectwoman Lynn Worthington.

“We can move this forward now,” said First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer. “We could just get it started,” he added, referring to the ordinance.

Top seed Thomaston eliminates HVRHS from Berkshires tourney

Mia Dodge looked for offensive opportunities against Thomaston’s dominant defense in the Berkshire League semifinal game.

Riley Klein

WASHINGTON — Thomaston High School girls basketball defeated Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) 53-25 in the Berkshire League tournament semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The defending champion Golden Bears advanced to the championship for a rematch of last year’s title game against Northwestern, which defeated Gilbert 61-44 in the semifinal match prior to the HVRHS/Thomaston game.

Falls Village adopts new POCD

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen approved the new Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) at a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13, which was held in person and online.

The selectmen and the Board of Finance both held special meetings Feb. 13 because the regular meeting date of Monday, Feb. 12, was the Lincoln’s Birthday holiday.

Banned Book Awards champions children’s right to read

Judy Blume connected digitally at the ceremony and was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
Alexander Wilburn

There can be no question that democratic freedoms are currently being attacked and restricted in the United States, and somehow, children and the information they have access to have been the ongoing targets of attack.

As AP News reported in 2023: “More than 1,200 challenges were compiled in 2022, nearly double the then-record total from 2021 and by far the most since the American Library Association began keeping data 20 years ago.” Conservative groups across the country have become well-organized machines harassing individual public and school librarians with threats of legal and violent action. The message from these groups, often supported by government leaders, is that children should not have access to books — books meant for young readers — that engage with topics of race, gender or sexual identity.

Never a secret: The Black wife of a vice president

Ferris and Ferris, University of North Carolina Press

In a new American biography, Amrita Chakrabarti Myers, a multi-award-winning author and director of the graduate studies history department at Indiana University Bloomington, uncovers the hidden story of the wife of Richard Mentor Johnson, the ninth vice president of the United States, serving under President Martin Van Buren.

“The Vice President’s Black Wife: The Untold Life of Julia Chinn” from Ferris and Ferris explores the lost account of Chinn — a woman with no official portrait, no legal record of her marriage and no surviving letters or diary to expose her own thoughts or feelings. What we do know: Chinn was a Black woman born into slavery in Scott County, Kentucky; trained as a household domestic worker from a young age; and taken as Johnson’s common-law wife as a teenager when Johnson was 15 years her senior. Chinn was never legally freed from slavery, but she would also come to wield significant authority over the management of Johnson’s property, overseeing the slave labor she was born into, now from a position of power.

