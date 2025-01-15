Trees, power lines brought down by wind

Florence met her future husband, Kenneth Cooper, a Diplomatic Courier, in Athens where she was visiting and he was passing through. Ken grew up in Kansas, served in submarines at the end of World War II, and graduated from the University of Kansas under the G.I. Bill. Shortly after his marriage to Florence in 1958, he became a Foreign Service Officer and served as such for the rest of his professional life. His service brought the family to Frankfurt, Belgrade, Karachi, London, Washington D.C., Manila and finally Hong Kong. Their sixty-year marriage was the center and the joy of both their lives from the start to Ken’s death in 2018. Florence was bookish and a little shy. Ken had an easy social charm. They both had wonderful senses of humor. They had two children, Hilary, born in late 1958, and Christopher “Topher”, born in 1960.

Florence wanted to work but that was not so easy in the 1960s and 70s, even for a gifted and lavishly educated woman. During the Washington assignment she searched for a job in vain (how many words can you type per minute was the usual question.) At the suggestion of a friend, she met with a remarkable woman who had started the Women’s Rights Movement, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Through that organization she found work at the State Department. When Ken was posted to Manila, she was given a commission as a consular officer issuing visas, often to young brides of servicemen at Subic Naval and Clark Air bases. She also ran the fraud unit which was a colorful challenge.

The single and central sadness of their lives was the loss of Topher of a traumatic brain injury in 2004. Shortly afterwards the couple moved to Norfolk to be near Hilary, opening a new chapter in their lives. One day Hilary brought Florence along to the Yale Art School community drawing group run by Sam Messer, who immediately gave her a pad and pencil. Florence demurred, and he said, “either you draw or take your clothes off and model!” She started drawing and never stopped, also becoming a sculptor. The drawing group and the Yale Norfolk community were a central joy and she and Hilary continued to attend sessions right up until last summer.