Turning Back the Pages - October 16, 2025

125 years ago — October 1900

A force of about 15 men are engaged in the work of improving the reservoir.

Last Saturday night Carl Stemm of Sharon Valley and James Clark of Sharon Station had a head and head bicycle collision near the old Reinhart blacksmith shop between here and the Valley, which resulted in the death of Mr. Stemm.

The Pawling Chronicle has bought out the Recorder of that place, the field not being large enough to support two local papers.

A.B. Landon started for Vermont Tuesday morning after another carload of cows. This makes the fourth carload he has had this Fall. Mr. Landon says the cows from that section give good satisfaction and sell like hot cakes.

100 years ago — October 1925

Married, October 8, 1925, Mr. Robert John Graham and Miss Mabel Russell, both of Falls Village. The ceremony was performed by Dr. Goddard at his home, By the Way, in Salisbury. The young couple left in their automobile, accompanied by the good wishes of all concerned.

They are still eating sweet corn at Hamlet Hill Farm and they say it is the best they have had yet.

One of the most interested fans in the World series this week has been Mr. William Conklin. Mr. Conklin is nearly 91 years of age, but he has been a keen listener in on W.P. Bishop's radio every afternoon. Nothing got by him, as he followed every play as it was made, and greatly enjoyed it.

The Scoville family expect soon to close Southaway cottage at Barack Matiff and return to New York for the winter.

Gov. Trumbull has selected Mrs. W.B. Rand to paint his portrait for the State Library. Mrs. Rand will begin the portrait in Hartford this month.

The hunting season opened last Thursday. They say the hunting is fine, but finding not so good.

50 years ago — October 1975

Cable television is still planned for Northwest Connecticut but will not become a reality until late in the summer of 1976, according to Nicholas Eddy, a principal of Haystack Cable television. Mr. Eddy said this week that Haystack has received both state and federal approval for cable television in the villages of Canaan, Lakeville and Salisbury. Additional approval for Norfolk and Sharon will be sought.

Gov. Ella T. Grasso visited Lakeville Sunday afternoon to pay her respects to John D. Briscoe, former chairman of the State Board of Agriculture and longtime owner of Silent Meadow Farm, who died Friday of cancer.

The Connecticut Bicentennial wagon will make a special appearance at Sunday's Blackberry River Riders 4-H show in East Canaan. The wagon, owned by Elmer Gladding of Southbury, will be one of several making a trek next year to Valley Forge.

25 years ago — October 2000

SALISBURY — The old perpendicular parking spots in front of the Village Store, the Salisbury Package Store, Salisbury Kitchens and OSCAR's are being removed this week, courtesy of the state Department of Transportation. Verdant plantings and a curbed sidewalk will be added in their place. The change will create a visual cue for truckers and other motorists, indicating they have entered a town center and should slow down.

SHARON — The Board of Selectmen plans to look into an ordinance concerning digging and excavation on town property. The decision to consider putting into place such an ordinance comes after some unidentified New York state residents found some 18th and 19th- century coins and artifacts along Route 41 in Sharon.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.

Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.

Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.

Veronica Lee Silvernale

Veronica Lee Silvernale

MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.

Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.

Crescendo launches 22nd season

Crescendo launches 22nd season
Christine Gevert, artistic director of Crescendo
Steve Potter

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.

This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.

