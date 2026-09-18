Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 27
Sharon artist Jeff Joyce’s new limited-edition print, “Wandering, Dusk,” debuts at the Sharon Land Trust’s annual Cider Press Party fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 48 Herrick Road in Sharon before going on view at DUGAZON (19 West Main St., Sharon) from Sept. 23 through 27. The print, inspired by the quiet beauty of the Northwest Corner at day’s end, will be sold to benefit the Sharon Land Trust’s work to conserve and steward land in Sharon. For more info, visit sharonlandtrust.org