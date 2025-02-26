Warm Up the Winter campaign concert at The Guthrie Center

Local organization Construct is holding its 18th annual campaign to raise funds for wintertime emergency assistance for fuel, utilities and short-term accommodations for unhoused residents in extreme cold conditions. This year, the Southern Berkshire nonprofit aims to raise $150,000.

“The winter months pose serious challenges for many Berkshire households,” said Jane Ralph, Construct’s executive director. “We’ve already experienced a colder and snowier winter than in recent years. We know people will have to choose between heat and prescription medicines or food – choices no one should make.”

The campaign will culminate with a benefit concert on March 6 at The Guthrie Center in Great Barrington. Musical guests include Wanda Houston and Jeff Gonzales in Big and Bigger, Made in Memphis, a youth Elvis tribute band, Wild and Orson Handel, Luke and George Franco, Abe & Annie Guthrie, Jackson Whalan’s improvisational rap, and special guest Doug Mishkin.

Long-time participant and board member Wanda Houston said, “I was invited as a guest to a Construct community fundraiser almost 20 years ago. It was festive, loud, and bright. I was hooked. I have participated almost every year since. In 2020, Construct invited me to join their board. I am so honored to be involved. It is a beautiful organization composed of incredible humans doing incredible things for hard working people.”

Houston’s parents were community organizers in Chicago, where she grew up. She now lives in the Berkshires, and Construct has made her aware of the needs of the community, despite the seemingly idyllic setting.

Organizer and promoter Beth Carlson explained the choice of this year’s venue. “Committee members chose the Guthrie Center for its history in the community (and for community fostering) and the size and convenience for serving food, etc. In addition, we are excited to have Abe and Annie Guthrie performing and Doug Mishkin leading the audience in a rendition of his original song, ‘We are all Woody’s Children’ written in honor of Woody Guthrie.”

Construct has been the leading nonprofit provider of affordable housing and supportive services to south Berkshire County residents in need for over 50 years. With a small, highly skilled staff and committed volunteers, Construct leverages time, talent, money, and long-standing community relationships to support its mission. Providing over 90 permanent, affordable housing options, Construct also offers ten units for individuals transitioning out of homelessness. The bulk of Construct’s annual income comes from individual donors. With this support, Construct helps rebuild security, stability, and hope in the southern Berkshires.

Contributions can be made at constructberkshires.org, by phone to 413-528-1985, or by check payable to Construct, 316A State Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230.