Warm Up the Winter campaign concert at The Guthrie Center

Singer and board member Wanda Houston is one of the performers in the lineup for the benefit.

Lee Everett
Local organization Construct is holding its 18th annual campaign to raise funds for wintertime emergency assistance for fuel, utilities and short-term accommodations for unhoused residents in extreme cold conditions. This year, the Southern Berkshire nonprofit aims to raise $150,000.

“The winter months pose serious challenges for many Berkshire households,” said Jane Ralph, Construct’s executive director. “We’ve already experienced a colder and snowier winter than in recent years. We know people will have to choose between heat and prescription medicines or food – choices no one should make.”

The campaign will culminate with a benefit concert on March 6 at The Guthrie Center in Great Barrington. Musical guests include Wanda Houston and Jeff Gonzales in Big and Bigger, Made in Memphis, a youth Elvis tribute band, Wild and Orson Handel, Luke and George Franco, Abe & Annie Guthrie, Jackson Whalan’s improvisational rap, and special guest Doug Mishkin.

Long-time participant and board member Wanda Houston said, “I was invited as a guest to a Construct community fundraiser almost 20 years ago. It was festive, loud, and bright. I was hooked. I have participated almost every year since. In 2020, Construct invited me to join their board. I am so honored to be involved. It is a beautiful organization composed of incredible humans doing incredible things for hard working people.”

Houston’s parents were community organizers in Chicago, where she grew up. She now lives in the Berkshires, and Construct has made her aware of the needs of the community, despite the seemingly idyllic setting.

Organizer and promoter Beth Carlson explained the choice of this year’s venue. “Committee members chose the Guthrie Center for its history in the community (and for community fostering) and the size and convenience for serving food, etc. In addition, we are excited to have Abe and Annie Guthrie performing and Doug Mishkin leading the audience in a rendition of his original song, ‘We are all Woody’s Children’ written in honor of Woody Guthrie.”

Construct has been the leading nonprofit provider of affordable housing and supportive services to south Berkshire County residents in need for over 50 years. With a small, highly skilled staff and committed volunteers, Construct leverages time, talent, money, and long-standing community relationships to support its mission. Providing over 90 permanent, affordable housing options, Construct also offers ten units for individuals transitioning out of homelessness. The bulk of Construct’s annual income comes from individual donors. With this support, Construct helps rebuild security, stability, and hope in the southern Berkshires.

Contributions can be made at constructberkshires.org, by phone to 413-528-1985, or by check payable to Construct, 316A State Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230.

BD supports North Canaan families

Becton, Dickinson and Company's facility in North Canaan.

Provided

NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.

CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

A skier weaves poles on Mohawk Mountain Feb. 19.

Photo by Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.

Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.

Donna Aakjar

CANAAN — Donna Aakjar passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2025 at Noble Horizons. Born on Dec. 14, 1941, at Geer Hospital in Canaan to Maybelle Voorhees and Louis Peder Aakjar, Donna’s life was a testament to education, service and a deep love of the arts.

She attended North Canaan Elementary School and the Housatonic Valley Regional high before graduating from Southern Connecticut State College. Donna began her career teaching fifth grade at Sharon CenterSchool. While teaching, she earned a master’s degree in Library Science and became the first librarian in the newly renovated basement library. Later, the library was relocated upstairs and, several yearsthereafter, was completely redesigned under her guidance.

Bending the bird curve at Firefly’s first student art exhibit

Perscis Sackey of South Kent School posed next to his and his classmates' photography.

Nathan Miller

A modest group of artists and bird lovers got together at the Millbrook School Friday, Feb. 21, for the first ever Firefly student artist showcase.

The exhibition featured art from student artists from private and public high schools in New York and Connecticut including Millbrook School, Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Hotchkiss School, Kent School and South Kent School.

