Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
guest commentary

What Donald Trump taught me about democracy

On January 6, 2021, I watched the television in horror and disbelief as a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters, hopped up on his lies about a stolen election, ransacked the Capitol, viciously attacked Capitol police, and forced members of Congress of both parties to hide in fear for their lives. Congress had gathered that day to perform its Constitutionally-mandated duty of certifying Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. The attack forced the postponement of the certification.

I grew up understanding that one of the things that made our democracy the envy of the world was our unbroken string of peaceful transfers of power — a string that began with George Washington ceding authority to John Adams in 1797 and going home to Mount Vernon as a private citizen.

The attack on the Capitol ended that unparalleled 224-year streak.

Like many, I wept for our country that day.

The peaceful transfer of power was not something that I or anyone I knew had previously given much thought to. It was just assumed that we would always have peaceful transfers — that’s how it worked in America. It always had happened and always would. How could it be any other way?

January 6 violently disabused me of that notion. But that awful day made me appreciate how precious, fragile, and remarkable that streak really was. It represented a centuries-old collective commitment to resolving our political differences peacefully – an essential element of a functioning democracy. So in a weird but quite direct way, I have Trump to thank for that appreciation.

Little did I know that in the following years, in the same back-handed way, Trump would be responsible for an invigorated understanding of much of what makes our country special and worth fighting for.

Take the rule of law – the principle that we are a nation of laws, not men, and no man is above the law. It is the cornerstone of our democracy, and is what separates us from dictatorship.

The rule of law is so fundamental to the American enterprise, so ingrained in our society, that most people never gave it a second thought. Thinking about it would be like wondering if the sun would come up tomorrow. It was just…there, a given, an immutable fact of living in the United States.

Until, suddenly and jarringly, it wasn’t. In Trump’s second term, the rule of law is under the gravest, most comprehensive attack in the history of our country. In countless ways, Trump has shown his contempt for the rule of law and his belief that he is not subject to it.

He has declared his right to “terminate” the Constitution and announced that “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.” The masked thugs of ICE murder people in broad daylight with no accountability. His administration imprisons people and deports them without the due process guaranteed by the Constitution. He has sought to grab for himself powers that are vested by the Constitution exclusively in Congress, such as the power to wage war and impose tariffs. He has issued unconstitutional executive orders aimed at preventing lawyers – the traditional guardians of the rule of law – from challenging his conduct. As a federal judge recently wrote, his administration has “likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.” He had his attorney general purport to grant him and his family total immunity for all past misconduct – the very definition of being above the law.

I could go on (and on), but you get the point.

As a result, the rule of law is no longer an abstract concept that we can afford to take for granted. It is instead urgently top of mind for those who care about our democracy. As Samuel Johnson said, “when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.” We now viscerally understand the importance of the rule of law in a way we didn’t before.

Also in jeopardy is our understanding of the United States as a force for good in the world. Our country certainly wasn’t perfect before Trump, but it regularly tried to do the right thing. The assistance provided by the United States Agency for International Development saved hundreds of thousands of lives every year; the Trump administration dismantled it. The Centers for Disease Control was the international gold standard in public health; its reputation and credibility are now in tatters. Our armed forces were famously a pure meritocracy; now blacks and women are routinely passed over for promotions. Again, I could go on and on.

Most people never spent much time thinking about the benevolent and fair-minded things our government used to do. Now they mourn what we have lost.

Ironically, Trump’s depredations have given us a deeper regard for what really makes America great. In Joni Mitchell’s fitting words, “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone?”

James Speyer is a lawyer and a volunteer for Lawyers Defending American Democracy. He lives in Sharon.

guest commentary
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Brass band concert draws audience to Hunt Library lawn

Brass band concert draws audience to Hunt Library lawn

The Berkshire Resilience Brass Band brought lively brass and jazz-inspired music to the lawn at the David M. Hunt Library on Friday evening, July 24.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Berkshire Resilience Brass Band brought lively brass and jazz-inspired music to the lawn at the David M. Hunt Library on Friday evening, July 24, drawing about 30 people at the start of the outdoor concert and more as the evening progressed.

Led by trumpeter Shamu Sadeh, the band’s lineup shifts from performance to performance. Friday’s group included Charlie Kiel on trombonium, Sam Earnshaw on percussion, Eric Loffswold on baritone saxophone, Dathalinn O’Dea on alto saxophone, David Rogers on tenor saxophone, and Peter Peirce on trombone.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Baseball, wine and jazz at Millbrook Winery

Baseball, wine and jazz at Millbrook Winery

Bernie Williams and his Band of Friends at Millbrook Winery in 2025.

Provided

Throughout the history of Major League Baseball, precious few greats have been considered five-tool players. New York Yankee Bernie Williams was one of them.

To be considered a five tool player, one must show exceptional proficiency in five categories: hitting for average, hitting for power, running bases, fielding and arm strength. But there’s another tool Williams possesses that didn’t make it to the back of his baseball card: his mastery of jazz guitar.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Lucky Orphans offers sanctuary for horses and healing for people

Lucky Orphans offers sanctuary for horses and healing for people

Deanna Hearn opened Lucky Orphans in 2003.

Provided
If horses could speak, Hearn believes they would offer just one piece of advice: “They’d tell us to slow down.”

From feeding retired racehorses before sunrise to guiding veterans, grieving parents and troubled teenagers through equine-assisted therapy sessions, Deanna Hearn rarely has a quiet day. As founder of Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue in Dover Plains, she oversees the care of more than 40 sanctuary horses while leading a nonprofit whose mission extends far beyond animal rescue.

What began as a childhood love of horses has evolved into a place where healing runs in both directions — for horses and for people. By the time you leave Lucky Orphans, it becomes clear that this place isn’t really about horses. The horses are simply how it begins. For Hearn, every rescued horse represents something much larger: hope, resilience, healing and second chances. The organization’s mission, she says, is simple: “People helping horses heal people.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Weekend in Norfolk returns for four days of art, music and community

Weekend in Norfolk returns for four days of art, music and community

A brass quintet at the Yale Music Shed at Weekend in Norfolk 2025.

Jennifer Almquist

Norfolk bursts with activity in midsummer with Weekend in Norfolk (WIN). An all-volunteer committee transforms the town with free public events for all ages. WIN 2026 begins Thursday, July 30, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 2.

Norfolk sculptor Jon Riedeman, the new head of Norfolk Artists and Friends (NAF), organized the group’s 19th annual art exhibition, featuring paintings, sculpture, photography and jewelry by area artists in the Art Barn on the grounds of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival. Riedeman expanded the show this year by inviting artists from New Marlborough, Massachusetts, to participate. The exhibit opens with a reception Thursday, July 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
weekend in norfolk

Abbey’s open-air theater returns with “Babette’s Feast”

Abbey’s open-air theater returns with “Babette’s Feast”
Jen Gleason, director of “Babette’s Feast,” poses before a natural setting on the stage of The Gary-The Olivia Theater in Bethlehem.
Jack Sheedy

Jen Gleason stood on the stage of The Gary-The Olivia Theater and gestured toward the upstage wall—which wasn’t there. Like the so-called fourth wall separating audience from actors, all walls in this theater are invisible.

“That’s just God’s creation,” Gleason said, pointing to woods and rocks and grass and sky where you might expect a brick wall. “You cannot copy that. That’s the best backdrop you could possibly have.”

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Laurie Anderson brings four days of music, art and conversation to Tanglewood

Laurie Anderson brings four days of music, art and conversation to Tanglewood

Multimedia pioneer Laurie Anderson makes Tanglewood debut with a weekend of performances.

Ebru Yildiz

Musician, composer, performing artist and multimedia pioneer Laurie Anderson is one of the most influential and controversial figures in American contemporary and avant-garde arts. Her ambitious multimedia projects, encompassing music, film, visual projections, dance, and the spoken and written word, have enjoyed great public visibility, and Anderson has been recognized with many honors, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as the Gold Medal for Music from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and this year’s Kyoto Prize for Arts and Philosophy in the field of music.

Anderson will make her Tanglewood debut in a series of special events and performances Aug. 13-16, along with longtime collaborators and special guests, giving audiences an opportunity to experience her groundbreaking and challenging work, which has been received with both acclaim and confusion for its wit, innovation and interdisciplinary scope.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.