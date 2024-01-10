Youth ski jumpers take flight at Satre Hill

Latest News
Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — Wendy Miller from Sharon Audubon Center dropped by the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, Jan. 2.
She brought Bob, an American kestrel, and a couple of his friends: a red-tailed hawk and a turkey vulture.
Miller explained that Bob is not an injured bird, as are almost all of the permanent avian residents at the center.
Rather, Bob is “imprinted,” or raised as a pet.
“He thinks he’s a person.”
Miller said Bob is similar to a hawk but smaller and “built for speed.”
Kestrels eat dragonflies and other insects. This is a diet that requires a certain amount of airborne agility, dragonflies being elusive creatures.
Kestrels also enjoy exceptional night vision, which allows them to feast on nocturnal animals such as voles.
Prior to bringing out the birds, Miller gave the crowd of a dozen children and 16 adults a quick primer on birds of prey.
They are distinguished from other birds by their talons, “which act like a fork.”
Their curved beaks serve as the knife.
Birds of prey are mostly carnivorous, dragonflies notwithstanding, Miller said.
“So if you see one at the bird feeder, it’s visiting for the squirrel that eats the bird seed.”
SALISBURY — Curious patrons of the Scoville Memorial Library got an extensive look at the areas of the building that visitors don’t often see Thursday, Dec. 28.
Well over 50 people showed up and were divided into groups by library staff.
The blue group started in the reading room, which is not one of the “hidden” spots. Guide Macey Levin discussed the stone carving in the wall, from Salisbury Cathedral in England, the Oak Room and the map on the wall showing the old 14 school districts within Salisbury.
The group then descended into the basement, where Lakeville native Kendra Percy, now head of children and family services at the library, showed off a display of miniature books donated by the late Whitney North Seymour.
Percy said the display used to be in the main room, migrated to the director’s office, and was then relocated downstairs during the most recent renovation.
Percy then focused on bound copies of The Lakeville Journal, pulling out the volume that contained 1987 and the graduation photos from Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
“And there I am,” she said. “I’m so grateful I get to work in my town.”
The blue group then went up the narrow stairs into the room just below the bell tower, where David Rogers awaited, tenor saxophone at the ready.
Rogers explained that there are four bells in the belfry, plus a bigger bell that chimes the hour.
The four bells that chime on the quarter hour weigh 300, 450, 700 and 1,200 pounds respectively. Rogers wasn’t sure about the fifth bell, but it is more than 1,200 pounds. He played the sequence of tones, called the “Parsifal Peal,” used on the quarter hour on his sax as the bells are not currently working.
Back in the main room, library director Karin Goodell asked “Ever get the feeling you’re being watched?”
She then directed everyone’s attention to the Ellen Emmet Rand portraits above the circulation desk.
In the main hallway, the portrait of Andrew Warner, one of the founders of Hartford, was displayed temporarily. Goodell recounted the story from August 2023, when Jeremy Warner, the 10th great-grandson of Andrew Warner, came to see the portrait of his ancestor. The current Warner is a sculptor, and plans to make a bust of his ancestor.
The grand finale of the tour for the blue group was a small room above the director’s office, reached via a narrow spiral staircase.
Here awaited Karen Vrotsos, who runs adult programming and was armed with a sword.
Yes, a sword, engraved with the name “Klingenthal” and the legend “Victory or Death.”
Vrotsos subsequently sent some additional information about the sword in an email.
She wrote that the library has no information on the sword, and indeed she just noticed the “Klingenthal” when looking at the sword with a visitor just before the tour.
“A search on Klingethal revealed that the sword may be a French Grenadier hanger, manufactured in France in the late 1770s, and possibly imported for use in the Revolution, as many of its kind were. The style of the sword and all of its inscriptions match museum descriptions of the Grenadier, including the inscription ‘Grenadeer’ with two e’s, and a hallmark, just decipherable, near the hilt.”
“If it is a Grenadier hanger, it is likely to be valuable. We’re storing it safely until we can get an expert to take a look.”
Less dramatic was a collection of children’s books donated in 1803 by Caleb Bingham. The books are kept in protective boxes and are in excellent shape.Vrotsos pulled one out. It dealt with the proper approach to prayer.
There was also a painting of a fox, done in 1859 by one J.B. Spencer. Vrotsos said it used to hang in Town Hall, and was damaged in the 1985 fire.
Community
This week’s front page showcases stories about how the citizens of the Northwest Corner are making it a better place to live. Debra Aleksinas details efforts to protect environmentally and aesthetically sensitive land in the Salmon Kill River Valley. Natalia Zukerman profiles a crusader for social justice and women’s health.
In Compass, in the third part of a series about the healing power of theater, Lee Davies writes about how The Sharon Playhouse has been instrumental in bringing invigorating, in-person experiences to us.
These stories remind us how our friends and neighbors are making a difference.
More than 170 people raised $800,000 so that the Salisbury Association Land Trust could purchase 14 acres of farmland property in the Salmon Kill Valley. The valley and the creek itself have long been considered some of the most beautiful and ecologically valuable resources in Connecticut, Aleksinas writes. As Jeanette Weber, president of the Salisbury Association says, “We are very grateful to have received donations from so many people in the community.”
From many to one. Our community also needs to appreciate what one woman has done for many. Betsey Mauro, the departing executive director of Project SAGE, leaves behind a strong, community-based organization that supports, advocates for, guides and educates the victims of relationship violence through services and outreach programs in the Northwest Corner. When Mauro began in 2016, the organization was called Women’s Support Services. It has since changed its name to Project SAGE. Mauro expanded the organization and created a network that reaches far beyond Lakeville. “Whether I’m in a church or I’ve been in this role here, it’s all about how we lift up people and also challenge the systems that are unfair, that keep people from accessing their full selves,” Mauro says.
In Part III of Davies’ series on the role of theater in a community, Lee writes about how the Sharon Playhouse is partnering with local support groups, including Project Sage on the 2023 production of “Oliver!” Last fall, The Sharon Playhouse teamed up with The Salisbury Forum and this newspaper to co-sponsor a panel discussion about its production of “Lifespan of a Fact” on the hot issue of truth in journalism. It also worked with the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon to make its “Little Women” community read a success. During the 2023 season, Davies reports that The Sharon Playhouse provided jobs for 250 professional theater artists, actors, technicians, musicians and educators; welcomed 16,000 patrons; and offered over 95 live performances of 22 theater productions.
The hard work people put in matters. It makes the Northwest Corner a wonderful place to live. We are grateful for all their many efforts.
