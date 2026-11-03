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solar energy

10,000-panel solar project proposed in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — A proposed solar installation at 35 Lower Road would place more than 10,000 panels across about 25 acres, with the land also used for hay farming and sheep grazing.

Project representatives presented a preliminary layout to the Inland Wetlands Commission Oct. 22 to inform members and seek feedback. Approval would come from the Connecticut Siting Council.

Commission Chairman Barry Brown said Kevin Costello of CTEC Solar and engineer Jin Tao of Burns & McDonnell attended via Zoom to outline Lori and Patrick Foley’s proposal for their property.

“They just came to let us know what was planned,” Brown said. “Jurisdiction is with the siting council because it’s over one megawatt.”

The applicants described a dual-use solar and agricultural operation over a 20-year period.

Tao said the installation would involve very little ground disturbance. The panels would stand 10 to 12 feet above the ground, with 15 feet between rows, and would move to track the sun.

He said the layout would allow vegetation to grow beneath the panels and leave a gap for high-tension wires. According to the presentation, no endangered species have been flagged on the parcel.

Wetlands have been identified on the property. The presentation outlined further steps, including notifying the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and preparing a full environmental impact report and a formal wetlands delineation map.

The town may seek intervenor status during the review process.

North Canaan currently has two commercial solar installations, one on Sand Road and another on East Main Street. Several farms in the area have smaller installations.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
solar energy

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