Chris Murphy, one of Connecticut’s two highly respected US Senators, on June 23, 2026, addressed the Senate focusing on the first 500 days of Trump’s “nuclear-grade” graft, corruption, and illegalities.

“This moment is exceptional.It’s a one of one moment, and if it becomes normal, if people stop being outraged at what he is doing to enrich himself, then I fear there is no going back. The White House will become a place to get rich.”

Month by month, Murphy laid out 19 of the 100’s of instances that have tripled Trump’s net worth post his election. Endlessly boasting of not taking his salary as President – $400,000-Trump speaks not of the Billion$ of personal wealth he has gleaned from multiple shenanigans to outright scandals:cryptocurrency, sale of pardons, no bid contracts, stock manipulations, bridge closures, funding sons Don Jr and Eric businesses, pay-to protect contracts in DHS. Trump has gotten immensely richer rising from $2.3 Billion in early 2024 to an estimated $6.5-7.0 Billion currently (Forbes World’s Billionaire List, Bloomberg’s Billionaire index.)

Get informed, pull up Murphy’s address as video or as text online – be aware. You will be immersed into scandals that leave Nixon and Watergate gapping as absurd amateurs.Here is a quick summary.

Cryptocurrency was deemed a “scam” by Trump until it as an industry donated to his campaign and he –with family- launched $TRUMP meme coins. Trumps cashed in, MAGA followers lost. Next a crypto company “World Liberty Financial” with deals forged with the United Arab Emirates ($500 million), Russia, North Korea and Iran.Rather than sell his businesses puttingproceeds into a blind trust as have other Presidents ad infinitum, Trump simply rachets up to maximize his take. Monetizing anything and everything.

Trump pardons were highlighted by Murphy not for an excess in their number but their scandalous procedures. 1500 January 6 invaders of the Capitol with Congress in session were pardoned – solely by Trump on a whim – included were those convicted by juries of violence - causing injury and death to police. 200 more were pardoned for various “fake election” convictions.Of the individual 310 pardons and 144 commutations granted, Murphy cited in particular two nursing home executives convicted for fraud of millions of dollars on their employees and patients.Each of these two executives was indicted, convicted, incarcerated several months then a relative accompanied by $1M dined with Trump - each received a pardon. In the Trump presidency, pardons are no longer earned clemency (to counter severe sentences or reward for rehabilitation) but akin to a bribe. The DOJ’s Office of the Pardon Attorney, formerly an independent advisor reviewing backgrounds, forwarding recommendations, is gone. Everything for sale.

In December of 2025 Trump issued a rule withdrawing Biden-era standards establishing minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes under Medicare and Medicaid. This withdrawal offered a vast boon for the nursing home industry just as earlier rescinding of cryptocurrency Investigations set a new hands-off regulatory framework for Trump’s major investment, cryptocurrency. Additionally, the USPS overturned a long-standing law restricting guns sent by mail – this change to accommodate Don Jr’s large investment in a mail-order gun dealer. Make us all richer- pay-to-play.

The Reflection Pool along with two fountain renovations were contracted to a ”no bid “White House Ballroom construction firm.The estimated bid for the fountain and reflection pool renovations when pursued by the National Parks Service was for $3M. The replacement “no bid” contractor via Trump was paid 17M$: fountains working, reflecting pool a disaster (with bogus vandal charges). It is just taxpayer money.

Half of the 130 donors attending a White House dinner in October 2025 that contributed $250M for Trump’s Ballroom walked away with US government contracts totaling $50 B.

Currently, a White House teleprompter operator is being investigated for using insider information to make bets related to Trump’s announcements regarding Iran. Peculiarly, this instance is less than a peanut, $100,000, as $2 Billion in trading volumes have been tracked across platforms with perfectly timed bets for geopolitical intelligence and military action.Trump’s solution to this scandal on national security is to offer Truth API, a paid Trump data service, subscribers early assess to Trump’s Truth Social announcements – paid betting tips for profit – of course.

The US Coast Guard was told to stock Trump products at all its bases–to sell his wine and cider. There is so much more – monetizing the presidency, the White House, DC.Think what you like but be informed/aware.

“As citizens of this great nation, it is kindness, love, and compassion for each other that will bring us together- keep us together.These are values Donald and I will bring to the White House.”Melania Trump.

Kathy Herald-Marlowe lives in Sharon.