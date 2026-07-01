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From Sea to Shining Sea

In 1895, a Wellesley professor, Katherine Bates, traveled cross country from New England to Colorado.Upon arriving she wrote a poem that evolved into a beloved American anthem (melody by Samuel Ward added years later).America the Beautiful easily gins up vociferous American clammer at any time, at any moment as it justly portrays our nation today as it did for the July 4th commemoratives of 1895.

Oh beautiful for Spacious Skies here in the Northwest corner of Connecticut where star studded skies go on forever as do the vastness of green woods, the charm of small towns and villages, the friendliness of folk, the grace of horses and the surprising appearance of bears.Across the nation are the splendor of flat lands, majestic mountains, a near six pack of Great Lakes, the mighty Mississippi, tall cities,cherished monuments of history:Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore as well as national parks protecting wonders of natures.Farm lands are rich with produce, industrial lands employee millions, academia and laboratories bring miracles forth.

Across the fruited plains from across the globe, people have come to the U.S. to engage in the World Cup, which for them, not us, is their national game (ours is “real” American football). Many came reluctantly, some were tormented with ridiculous entry barriers or barred from entry entirely.These international fans came to 11 U.S. cities for competitions but 39 cities/towns across the country offered visiting teams “home” bases.These World Cup fans – not traditional tourists- speak of the beauty and vast differences of the terrain.All seem to expound on how everything is LARGE from skyscrapers, to massive discount stores, to the size of meals, to the generosity and welcome of the American people.In Lawrence, Kansas, residents greeted the Algerian team with valiant attempts to serenade them with their national anthem- in Algerian. In Boston, Scottish bagpipers paraded in Red Sox shirts. Americans are keen, super keen sports enthusiasts (e.g. the Knicks) so we are easily contagious to the excitement, roars, joy of all sports.

A thoroughfare for freedom beat across the wilderness. Attempts to rewrite or conceal American history at D.C. museums and national parks have met with judicial blocks.History is - ours has been struggling yet advancing, standing up for liberty for all. More than 600,000 soldiers died in the Civil War seeking equality through unity. For centuries, folks have marched, protested in peace, been relocated, incarcerated and attacked – white, black, red, yellow.Periods of supremacy rise and they fall.The U.S. is large, it is diverse – defamation and immoral speeches don’t change its essence.America has been a staunchly democratic place of envy, it has blundered of late, yet its history is rich with spreading health, reducing poverty across the globe while advocating freedom and democracy.

Crown thy good with brotherhoodLending a hand, helping others in need, risking one’s safety for others is as American as apple pie, as common as sports jerseys.The news and more importantly communities celebrate daily heroes, those who when crisis emerges step forward without hesitation, are oblivious to fanfare, to severe weather, to impossibilities. Governmental responses may or may not emerge timely with effectiveness but citizenry is certain to be present, to respond with immediacy, to offer all that can be provided, to be there for others.The U.S. hasn’t always been in military battles/conflicts of high regard, but in World War I and particularly World World II Americans were essential to ending despots and death.

The 250th commemoration of the Declaration of Independence, the founding of the USA will this July 4th primarily reside in neighborhoods, communities, states.Historical enactments, massive parades, fireworks and 150 million hot dogs and about an equal number of hamburgers will be the anchors of celebration.What happens in D.C. may be split between a congressional organization and a presidential show.The 4th festivities are not of politics or government but people. No one can reduce the enormity of a nation celebrating its birth and its sustainment of 250 years.

Go well on the 4th of July, be proud to be an American.

Kathy Herald-Marlowe lives in Sharon.

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The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

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