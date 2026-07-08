A sovereign wealth fund could help solve America’s financial issues

Critics dismiss a federal sovereign wealth fund as a ‘solution looking for a problem’. We can’t afford one, they say, we are already in too much debt. The real solution is to cut spending and raise taxes.

How has that solution been working for you? My argument is that buying stakes in our companies, especially in strategic areas, by a U.S. government fund will only improve our financial position. Not only within our own country, but also in our ability to compete globally.

Investments in areas like artificial intelligence could generate far more cash and profits in the future than we could imagine. Those profits could be used to pay down our debt, reduce deficits, and fund the country’s needs in areas like healthcare, alternative energy, clean energy initiatives, and social programs.

Unlike some advocates who argue that the government should hold a large stake (20% or more) in companies, I believe this would be excessive and would impede companies’ ability to operate efficiently in competitive markets. Japan, for example, limits its holdings in that country’s equity markets to no more than 7-8%.

What will it take to convince Congress and the public to establish such a fund? Unfortunately, I suspect it will most likely occur during a financial crisis. Crisis, what crisis, you are probably thinking. The markets have shown they are just too resilient for that to occur. That was my attitude until last month.

That is when I heard Former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, who navigated us through the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, warn of a potential “doom loop” in the bond market. He worries that demand for U.S. government debt could collapse soon.

This, he said, could trigger a cycle of lower bond prices, higher yields, and rising inflation. There is more than an element of truth to that since our government’s Treasury market underpins everything from mortgage rates to corporate borrowing to equity prices. He urged policymakers to prepare an emergency plan and have it ready when demand for U.S. government debt falters.

While his comments did not elicit much comment from the media, his warning, by no means, should be taken as just ‘off the cuff’ remarks. In my experience, Paulson, like any ex-Treasury chief, doesn’t just start spouting off about a debt crisis unless it’s vetted. To me, it was a clear trial balloon well-crafted by the Fed and the U.S. Treasury. The ‘when’ of such an event is difficult. If his doom loop is correct, sometime next year might be a good guess.

In the meantime, I believe legislation to establish a federal sovereign wealth fund will be passed with bipartisan support. It will be part of this “on the shelf” emergency response plan that Paulson urged the administration to work out now.

A crisis, as he suggested, would leave the Federal Reserve as the lone buyer of our treasuries. Realistically, that would mean the government could be forced to “print” money in one form or another. That would trigger a fresh round of inflation, eroding valuations across most asset classes, including equity.

This could cause a large (30%+) decline in the stock market. That most certainly creates a crisis. If so, it would be an ideal time for a newly established federal U.S. sovereign wealth fund to enter the market. The fund could establish substantial positions in a wide range of companies at bargain-basement prices. Not only would that be ideal from a price perspective, but it would also establish a floor under the stock market. That would shift investor psychology from ‘the Fed has our back’ to ‘the fund has our back.’

Readers may dismiss my observations as little more than a pie-in-the-sky daydream (or nightmare), especially given a stock market at record highs. However, this administration has taken great pains to offer added incentives to more Americans to enter the equity and bond markets via tax-deferred retirement accounts. Some argue this may only be a prelude to dismantling Social Security. They may be right.

However, if that were true, as the number of Americans involved in the financial markets broadens through retirement accounts, there is an added incentive by the government to ensure that, in the event of another financial crisis, retirement savers do not lose their shirts. What better way than through the support of a sovereign wealth fund that has our back?

Bill Schmick is a founding partner of Onota Partners, Inc., in the Berkshires.Bill’s forecasts and opinions are purely his own and do not necessarily represent the views of Onota Partners Inc.None of his commentary is or should be considered investment advice.