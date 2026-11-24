SHARON — The planting of more than 120 trees at 152 East Street has drawn complaints from neighbors who say the trees have changed a longtime scenic view and may be within the town’s right of way.

The Planning and Zoning Commission briefly discussed the plantings Nov. 12 and took no action. First Selectman Casey Flanagan said he was unsure whether the trees were within the town’s right of way.

Adam Brammer of AB Landscaping, who planted the arborvitae, told the commission he had been advised that the trees could be planted as long as they were at least 15 feet from the roadway and did not obstruct drivers’ views. The arborvitae can grow up to 50 feet tall and are typically planted in rows to form a privacy screen.

Kelly and Greg Kilmer, who live directly across the road, said planting began Sept. 3. The couple attended the meeting but did not speak.

Stone Hill LLC purchased the property in November 2025. The Kilmers identified Ann Light as the owner of the LLC. Light did not attend the meeting, and attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful.

The Kilmers say the plantings have affected a view that has long drawn people to East Street. For years, they say, townspeople have gathered there for an annual sunrise service overlooking Mohawk and Skiff mountains.

The couple pointed to the Sharon Conservation Commission’s 2005 Natural Resources Inventory, which identifies East Street as an area of special scenic value.

“We find it especially significant that these scenic resources were identified and documented by the town more than 20 years ago,” the Kilmers wrote.

In a letter to Light, the Kilmers, whose roots in Sharon go back generations, acknowledged that property owners have the right to make decisions about their land. They said the view was part of their dream when they were finally able to build their home.

“We would like to see the trees removed,” they said.

Neighbor Stefanie Lindahl told The Lakeville Journal after the Nov. 12 meeting that she found the plantings “shocking” and described them as “visual hoarding.”

Separately, the Kilmers are seeking scenic road designation for three miles of East Street. Under Sharon’s scenic road ordinance, designation requires written consent from owners representing a majority of the lot frontage along the proposed stretch.

The commission plans to discuss the East Street tree plantings again on Dec. 10.