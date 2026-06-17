After painter’s death, friends reflect on a life rebuilt

LAKEVILLE — Friends and coworkers say Michael Moore spent years rebuilding his life.

Now, they are grappling not only with the loss of a friend and employer, but with the loss of a father whose life had come to revolve around his 7-year-old son, Lucian.

The 40-year-old painting contractor was killed June 1 in Ashley Falls. Authorities allege that fellow painting contractor Cole Bushnell was responsible. Bushnell, 41, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

Friends say Moore had overcome addiction, regained custody of his son and built a business that employed people who, like him, were trying to get back on their feet. He was also talking about marriage after more than six months in a committed relationship.

For many who knew both Moore and Bushnell, the allegations remain difficult to reconcile. The two men had known each other since their days at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, worked together for years and remained close friends.

“They were best friends,” Moises Reyes, a painter who was employed by Moore, said.

Friends say Moore and Bushnell spoke daily, shared workers on larger jobs, consulted one another on estimates and occasionally helped each other financially when business slowed.

One friend and fellow painter, who has known both men since childhood but didn’t want his name disclosed, said Bushnell served as a mentor to Moore as the younger contractor built his own business.

“Cole was like a mentor to him,” the friend said. “Whatever job one got, they would run it by the other.”

Friends said it was not uncommon for the two men to loan each other money when cash flow tightened, a reality of running small contracting businesses.

“I saw it both ways,” the friend said. “Mike would help Cole. Cole would help Mike.”

That history has left many searching for answers.

“I don’t understand how it happened,” the friend said.

Rebuilding his life

Those closest to Moore acknowledge that he struggled with addiction during his younger years and had several encounters with the criminal justice system. But friends say those challenges became the foundation of a turnaround.

After becoming sober, Moore focused on rebuilding his life, establishing his own business and gaining sole custody of Lucian nearly four years ago.

“He got clean. He got his son back,” said Joey St. John, who worked for Moore but had been friends with him for nearly a decade.

Friends describe that achievement as one of Moore’s proudest accomplishments. They say much of what he did in recent years revolved around creating stability for his son. Lucian’s mother, they said, had her own personal struggles.

A father first

By all accounts, Lucian was the center of Moore’s life.

Friends describe him as a single father whose daily routine revolved around his son. He dropped him off at daycare in Winsted most days and picked him up at the end of the day.

Friends say Moore worked hard to regain custody of Lucian and was devoted to raising him.

“Lucian loved his daddy more than anything,” said Jacklyn Evon, whose husband grew up with Moore and was a friend.

Her husband, Bryan, attended Kellogg Elementary School in Falls Village with Moore in the 1990s, when there were only about 10 children in the grade, with just three being boys.

“They were like brothers,” she said, noting that Moore gave a lively speech at their wedding.

Following Moore’s death, friends and family members have rallied around Moore’s son.

Evon launched a GoFundMe campaign noting that Moore was Lucian’s sole caregiver, provider and primary source of support. The fundraiser seeks to help cover counseling, educational expenses, daily needs and long-term financial support for the boy.

“No amount can replace Michael or erase the pain of this loss,” the fundraiser states. “However, together we can help ease some of the burdens that now lie ahead for Lucian.”

The GoFundMe had generated about $18,000 in a week, with about 150 contributors.

Evon said that Lucian has a strong foundation but there is uncertainty ahead.

A crew left behind

Moore’s death has also left his workers grieving and uncertain about the future.

Many of the people Moore employed were themselves rebuilding their lives after addiction, incarceration or other setbacks.

Reyes said Moore gave him an opportunity after he completed rehabilitation in 2025 and began trying to turn his life around.

“He uplifted me,” Reyes said. “He pointed me in a better direction. I am completely heartbroken by this.”

Reyes said Moore believed in him and helped him develop skills that allowed him to earn a better living. Reyes was working at Burger King in Torrington before Moore hired him.

“If my motivation went down, he would help me,” Reyes said.

Today, Reyes is still trying to process the loss.

“It’s hard to wake up in the morning and concentrate,” he said, who now has to find a new job. “Every 30 minutes I feel grief.”

Meanwhile, St. John was also recovering from addiction and needed a job. “He’s like, ‘I’ll give you some days, come work for me.’ I said: ‘All right.’”

St. John said he became friends with Moore through their shared love of music and Moore’s passion for playing guitar.

Fernando, who didn’t provide his last name but worked for Bushnell, said he is struggling to process the alleged homicide and is now in therapy. He was the employee who was allegedly shown Moore’s body by Bushnell on June 1.

St. John, who had planned to spend the summer working for Moore, has been making deliveries through DoorDash while searching for another job.

Others remain uncertain about what comes next.

Coworkers say Moore looked after his crew, bought lunch, solved problems and treated employees with respect.

Remembering the man they knew

Many of Moore’s friends say his death came at a time when he appeared to have found a path forward.

They said the timing of his death was tragic, since he had got back on track and had rebuilt his life around his family and work.

“He poured all of his energy into his son,” Evon said. “And whatever he had left, he put into his business.”