Ag-Ed Council discusses farming, honors Herrington

Bruce Bennett, left, presents a placque to Paul Herrington for decades of service on the Ag-Ed Advisory Council at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Ag-Ed Advisory Council met Monday, Nov. 24 at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, where members heard from Bob Jacquier about what it takes to run a farm in 2025 and honored Paul Herrington for his dedicated contributions to the school’s agriculture education program.

Jacquier, of Laurelbrook Farm in North Canaan, recounted how the farm was started by his grandparents in the late 1940s on modest acreage with “eight or 10 cows.”

“They were right out of high school,” he said. The farm, still run by the Jacquier family, now has some 1,450 cows, 3,000 acres and various associated businesses, including composting, sand and gravel, and concrete.

Jacquier’s brother, Cricket, reminded the group that their grandfather lost his leg when he was 21 years old and had to deal with the floods of 1955, which caused widespread damage in Northwest Connecticut.

Asked how the original Jacquiers managed to get started, Bob Jacquier said “it was a simpler life, and they weren’t keeping up with the Joneses.”

Cricket Jacquier also said the farm credit system was important in his grandparents’ day and continues to play a significant role, which provided a natural segue into honoring Herrington of Farm Credit East, a customer-owned financial institution that provides loans and financial services to farmers and other agriculture-related businesses and individuals.

Herrington, who lives near Kinderhook, New York, was lauded not only for his nearly 30 years on the council but for never missing a meeting — or even being late — despite having further to drive than anyone else.

Herrington told the group, “You’ve taken a really good program and made it better.”

Classifieds - December 4, 2025

Help Wanted

CARE GIVER NEEDED: Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

SNOW PLOWER NEEDED: Sharon Mountain. 407-620-7777.

Legal Notices - December 4, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN/FALLS VILLAGE

‘Les Flashs d’Anne’: friendship, fire and photographs

Anne Day is a photographer who lives in Salisbury. In November 2025, a small book titled “Les Flashs d’Anne: Friendship Among the Ashes with Hervé Guibert,” written by Day and edited by Jordan Weitzman, was published by Magic Hour Press.

The book features photographs salvaged from the fire that destroyed her home in 2013. A chronicle of loss, this collection of stories and charred images quietly reveals the story of her close friendship with Hervé Guibert (1955-1991), the French journalist, writer and photographer, and the adventures they shared on assignments for French daily newspaper Le Monde. The book’s title refers to an epoymous article Guibert wrote about Day.

books

Nurit Koppel brings one-woman show to Stissing Center

Writer and performer Nurit Koppel
Provided

In 1983, writer and performer Nurit Koppel met comedian Richard Lewis in a bodega on Eighth Avenue in New York City, and they became instant best friends. The story of their extraordinary bond, the love affair that blossomed from it, and the winding roads their lives took are the basis of “Apologies Necessary,” the deeply personal and sharply funny one-woman show that Koppel will perform in an intimate staged reading at Stissing Center for Arts and Culture in Pine Plains on Dec. 14.

The show humorously reflects on friendship, fame and forgiveness, and recalls a memorable encounter with Lewis’ best friend — yes, that Larry David ­— who pops up to offer his signature commentary on everything from babies on planes to cookie brands and sports obsessions.

