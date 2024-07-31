An evening with Eric Schnall at White Hart Inn

Latest News
No floaties allowed in Dalmatian Islands
Island hopping, usually done by boat, can also be accomplished with a little more exertion.
When friends Marci Grady and Sonja Koppenwallner asked Sherie Berk if she would like to join them for a week-long swim in the Dalmatian Islands, she agreed without a second thought. With an itinerary mapped out by STREL Swimming Adventures, from June 15 to 21, they swam for up to five hours each day.
Berk learned to swim during childhood summers in Sharon, Connecticut, but did not take up the sport competitively until age 55. She went on to become a United States Masters Swimmer with four world rankings, 16 top ten rankings, and an All-American Honor. For Berk, swimming is a total release of tension. “It’s like meditation,” she said.
Her weekly training – three or four sessions at the YMCA in Canaan, Connecticut – did not change in anticipation of the island swim and Berk worried that she had not adequately prepared.
Regardless, she boarded a plane to Split, Croatia, consoling herself that it was not a race.
The Dalmatian Islands are located off the coast of Croatia, in the Adriatic Sea. The crisp, blue waters are some of the cleanest in the Mediterranean. “I can’t even begin to describe how beautiful this place is,” said Berk.
Sherie BerkProvided
Her days in Dalmatia commenced with breakfast spreads of fresh fruit, eggs, and European pastries. After fueling up, Berk, Grady, Koppenwallner, and twelve or so others boarded boats for rides to their morning starting points. They set off swimming around 10 am, boats following to provide water and rest if necessary.
At noon, they stopped for lunch, usually on the boat, with gorgeous buffets assembled by a private chef. Once, the midday interlude included a hike (just in case they cared for some additional exercise). Then back into the water for a few more hours of paddling, to cover a daily distance of approximately four kilometers.
Active travel allowed Berk to fully immerse in her environment. Instead of admiring the glittering sea from afar, she felt the salt soak into her skin. By four pm they returned to the hotel, utterly exhausted, but drenched in awe.
Evenings were time to unwind, dining at restaurants along the water and marveling at the expanse of rocky coastline. A meal of fresh fish and a few glasses of wine repeatedly revived the swimmers and readied them for another day.
Over the course of a week, a multi-generational community formed through mutual struggle and appreciation of natural beauty. The oldest in the group, 70-year-old Berk is not slowing down. She has her eye on an island hop in Greece next year.
Eric Forstmann at Eckert
Eric Forstmann’s new show “Perambulate” will open at Eckert Fine Art in Washington Depot, Connecticut on August 10 with a reception from 2 to 6 p.m. The title, derived from the habit of leisurely exploring and observing one’s environment, encapsulates the essence of Forstmann’s work.
“I have had the good fortune to have spent 40 years doing just that. Along the route, I have been able to translate my findings into more than one thousand paintings. And the search continues…” Forstmann stated.
Forstmann, who studied at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston under Barnett Rubenstein and Henry Schwartz, has been celebrated in solo exhibitions at prestigious institutions such as The Butler Institute of American Art, The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science, the Mattatuck Museum and Brenau Galleries. He has also participated in significant exhibitions, including at the Norman Rockwell Museum and the Naples Museum of Art. Forstmann’s art has been featured in prominent publications such as Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and New England Home. “Perambulate” will showcase Forstmann’s dedication to his craft and his profound connection to his surroundings with a balanced mix of landscapes and still lifes.
The artist spoke of his gratitude for his occupation, stating, “I really am very fortunate to love what I do.” It is because of this love and good fortune that he said, “There’s something about the work process and the respect for space, respect for place that I really feel in plein air even though it’s probably not as accurate as a lot of people who use photos.” He went on to describe some of those photo realist images. “You’re like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing. You’ve gotten every leaf!’ And it is incredible, but I get more out of being there and kind of getting stung by bees and having to run from the weather and all that stuff,” he said with a laugh.
Forstmann refers to himself as “a confirmed ‘thingest,’” a term he invented. “I’m not really a hoarder but I’m really fascinated with the things that we’ve come up with as objects of desire in our world and in my world.”
Ready for Mozart Aug. 4
Guest violinists Marla Rathbun, right, and Rachel Evans met on Monday, July 29, for a rehearsal with organist Jon Lafleur in preparation for their special performance of four Mozart church sonatas during the regular 9 a.m. service at Sharon’s Christ Church Episcopal on Sunday, August 4. Appropriately, the theme of the service is “When in Our Music God is Glorified.”