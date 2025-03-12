Appalachian Trail stamps include scene from Kent

KENT — The whole country now knows what residents of states along the Appalachian Trail have always known. The nearly 2,200-mile route that stretches from Springer Mountain, Georgia, to Katahdin, Maine, is said to offer peace, beauty and a respite from the stresses of modern-day life.

On Feb. 28, the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a pane of 15 forever stamps depicting images taken along the trail in each of the 14 states it traverses, plus one general scene, to commemorate its 100th anniversary.

The idea for the pathway was conceived in 1925 and built by private citizens. It was completed in 1937 and today is managed by the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, numerous state agencies and thousands of volunteers. According to its website, it is considered the world’s longest hiking-only trail, crossing through scenic, wooded, pastoral, wild and culturally resonant land along the Appalachian Mountains.

The site chosen for the Connecticut stamp is the Ned Anderson bridge over Ten Mile River. The river forms the border between Kent and Sherman, with the northern end of the span located in Kent.

Nestell K. “Ned” Anderson was a dairy farmer living in Sherman. While walking in the woods in 1929, he met Judge Arthur Perkins, who was active in the movement to build the Appalachian Trail. Perkins introduced him to Myron Avery, who was instrumental in the trail movement. Avery and Perkins gave Anderson the responsibility for creating the 70-mile route of the AT in Connecticut. He personally mapped and built much of the state’s trail, and for a time he was the sole maintainer. Anderson also organized the Housatonic Trail Club in 1932 to help maintain the trail.

The pane of 15 stamps, each depicting a scene from the 14 states in which the Appalachian Trail crosses. Connecticut’s is on the lower right. Ruth Epstein

Through trail hikers are an integral part of the culture in the Northwest Corner. Residents love to regale listeners about their experiences of meeting with, and sometimes befriending, those who come walking through the towns during spring and summer as they head to their destination.

Hikers also enjoy the amenities found in many of the towns. There is a shower at the Welcoming Center in Kent. Salisbury boasts two hostels that cater to hikers. Trail angels are known to set up meals at certain entry points to provide nourishment and conversation for those passing through.

For 45 years Richard Bramley, owner of the Cornwall Package Store, has been offering a free beer — or non-alcoholic beverage — to those who take a break from their hike while passing his shop on Route 7 in Cornwall Bridge.

“Anybody who does that hike deserves a free beer,” Bramley said. He also keeps a log, asking visitors to make a comment, which he enjoys reading even years after they’ve been by.

Post office personnel are very familiar with hikers who send packages of essentials ahead which are there for pick-up when they arrive. Salisbury Postmaster Lisa Hoage talked about the dozens of hikers she sees during the hiking season.

Since the stamps debuted, Hoage said there has been a lot of interest from those wishing to purchase them. She showed the many letters of request from around the country. There is also a special pictorial postmark for hand canceling in both black and green, for which she gets daily requests. There are also cards and magnets with the image available. Someone arrived on Feb. 28, saying he was traveling from North Adams, Massachusetts, to Kent to get each town’s postmark. They will be available until June 29.

Steve Barlow of Torrington has hiked parts of the Connecticut AT. During a recent excursion, he was enjoying the view looking down the Housatonic Valley from a high point in Sharon when he noticed a bird floating in the wind currents.

Barlow recalled, “At first, I thought it was a crow and then decided it was a hawk as it got closer. Then I finally realized it was a bald eagle. He glided right toward me before veering off into the trees to my right. That was pretty cool. The trail has such spectacular views.”