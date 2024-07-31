Artist shares self-taught knowledge

Sarah Martinez demonstrated her technique at an art workshop at the Hunt Library Saturday, July 27.

Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — Sarah Martinez showed a group of 10 participants how she created the series of watercolor faces currently on display at the David M. Hunt Library at a workshop Saturday, July 27.

The work tables were set up right next to the Art Wall, so there was no shortage of examples.

Martinez said that while she has been a full-time artist for years, teaching is new to her.

“I’m also self-taught, so I don’t have a technical background in any way.”

She encouraged the group to “play.”

“Reach for a color that lights you up.”

She demonstrated as the group crowded around a smaller table, pouring a small amount of paint on a piece of paper while standing over it, which she finds to be the best position.

Then she moved the paint around using pieces of cut-up postcard, which works until it gets soggy.

As she manipulated the materials she explained her actions.

Martinez kept it loose and playful. “It’s easy to make marks you wish you didn’t make,” she said as another face started to emerge on the paper.

“So see what happens if you pull some of it up.”

